The Baranof Park Improvement Project is reaching another milestone: Today, the City of Kodiak is expected to issue an invitation to bid on the project.
Bids open March 31. The City Council plans to award a company on April 14 and give approval for that company to proceed with construction on May 3, according to documents in the agenda packet for the council’s work session on March 22.
The cost of construction is estimated at $3.9 million. The cost estimates are “extremely volatile,” given the supply chain problems and the pandemic.
Almost $3.4 million has been raised for the project and money is still coming in, said Corey Gronn, a member of the Friends of Baranof Park. The Friends of Baranof Park and the Kodiak Hockey League raised almost $2.6 million as of March 22, according to the City Manager Mike Tvenge.
It was a community effort. About 150 people, businesses and foundations donated to the project so far, Gronn said. The rest came from the City of Kodiak.
“I’m really appreciative of all of the generosity of all of the organizations and the city for seeing this through,” Gronn said.
More money is on the way, too. The city expects to get a $150,000 grant from The Alaska Community Foundation. In addition, there is $20,000 available in the city’s Building Improvement Fund that was allotted toward other projects, according to documents in the agenda packet. The money in the Building Improvement Fund was set aside for other projects, such as the demolition of the old library, but it was not utilized, Tvenge said at the work session.
The City Council discussed potentially drawing almost $955,000 from the Enhancement Fund at its work session Feb. 22. Any decisions on using money for the Enhancement Fund will be determined in the future.
The renovation designs were completed by ECI Alaska Architecture and have been reviewed by a city engineer and the fire marshall. The renovations will build an enclosure around the track and ice rink, move the playground and 20 new parking spaces.
The project has been in the works since 2018. Through this entire process, Gronn never lost faith that the money would come in and the project would continue.
“I felt good about it, it was a strong community project,” he said. “Obviously as the money started coming in you feel better, but I just knew it was a matter of time.”
