Miles Christiansen, 31, was charged with a Class C felony by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak for allegedly escaping his house arrest. These charges were made against him on May 30, according to court records.
The “house” in question which Christiansen allegedly escaped from was a commercial fishing vessel that was being kept in a boat yard, according to court documents.
On April 19, Christiansen was charged with another Class C felony and was bonded out of custody on April 27, according to court records.
The conditions of his release included: abiding by a house arrest; obeying all court orders, obeying federal, state and local laws; to not possess or consume controlled substances that were not prescribed by a doctor; and to submit up to five random urinalysis tests per week for alcohol, maijuana or illegal drugs at the discretion of an officer from the Pretrial Enforcement Division, according to court records.
Christiansen claimed that he was kicked off the vessel that served as his residency for house arrest on May 28, according to court documents.
Christiansen turned himself in to law enforcement at the Kodiak Police Department on May 30, court documents report. Data from his ankle monitor indicate he had not been near the shipyard where the vessel he was remanded to be was located since May 18, court documents claim.
After Christiansen turned himself in, he took a urinalysis test and tested positive for THC, Buprenophine, Amphetamines, methamphetamine and morphine, court documents allege.
Christiansen is facing up to five years imprisonment for a Class C Felony.
He was assigned a public defender to represent him in court. The Kodiak Public Defender Agency could not be reached for comment.
Christiansen’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 10.
