The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a fishing vessel approximately 92 miles northwest of Dutch Harbor on Thursday, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.
The fishing vessel, America’s Finest, is a 262-foot fish processing boat, according to the release. A crew member sustained a serious injury to his foot while the ship was 20 miles west of St. George Island.
Watchstanders in the 17 Coast Guard District command center in Juneau received the initial request for a medevac at 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
A helicopter crew was deployed from Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley and airlifted the injured man at 12:52 p.m.. He was flown to Dutch Harbor, where he was placed in the care of LifeMed personnel. Coast Guard airplane crew from Air Station Kodiak assisted in the medevac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.