Kodiak is one of the few places in Alaska that received all the appropriations money it requested as part of the fiscal year 2022 budget.
And, now that President Biden has signed off on the budget, almost $12.8 million is coming to Kodiak and Old Harbor.
Of the money, $7 million will go toward construction of a new fire hall for the Kodiak Fire Department; $3.25 million will go to replace the wastewater lift station; $1.5 million from the Emergency Operations Grant Program will be given the Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor to build a new tsunami shelter community center; $50,000 will be given to the Kodiak Area Native Association to study impacts of harmful algal blooms; and $987,000 will be given to Alaska Research Consortium to develop a refrigeration certificate training program for Alaska seafood processors.
Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, earmarked the funding for the Kodiak fire hall, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, secured funding for the other projects.
Even though it’s not enough money to fully fund all of the projects, Kodiak is receiving one of the highest amounts of appropriation money, with more than $975 per person based on numbers from the 2020 U.S. Census. Anchorage and Fairbanks are receiving $111 and $222 for every resident, respectively, based on numbers from the 2020 Census.
“It’s not really a question of how much money to send to Kodiak or to any other of the communities, it’s really about what has the community identified as their needs,” Murkowski said. She went on to say, “We try to be responsive, but you have to admit that the need in a state like Alaska is pretty high. We tried to do the best that we could.”
The total budget for the fiscal year 2022 is $1.5 trillion. The money will be paid for through reallocating existing government spending and, potentially, raising taxes, Murkowski said.
There will be another round of appropriations going out in the fiscal year 2023 budget, on which Congress is now working.
In addition, the Coast Guard released a spending plan for the money it received through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Acts. Over half of the money in the plan — $277.5 million — will go toward Alaska, including $210 million that will come to Base Kodiak. For Base Kodiak, the Coast Guard intends to spend $40 million for an ongoing housing project, $130 million for upgrading a fuel pier and $40 million to build a new Child Development Center.
