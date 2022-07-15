Kodiak pilot Steve Harvey is the latest recipient of the Federal Aviation Association’s Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award. Nominated by lifelong friend Jo Murphy, Harvey, who recently retired, is slowly closing shop at Harvey Flying Service after more than 50 years in the business.
“I grew up around this business,” said Harvey, who started to learn to fly when he was about 15.
Harvey’s father started the first Harvey flying service in 1956. By the time the younger Harvey graduated Kodiak High School in 1965, he was lining up his aviation certificates. “I started to commercially fly in the spring of 1966,” he said.
With the purchase of a classic 1943 Grumman Widgeon in 1977, Harvey, along with his wife Mary Ann, grew their air taxi service flying people and things where they needed to go.
“I’ve hauled some pretty interesting people around,” he said. “I’ve flown people to and from bear hunts and fishing trips. To me, they are all just people who need to go someplace. I get them where they want to go and pick them up and bring them back.”
Harvey’s most memorable “package” was Clover, the calf. “One time I did bring, in the widgeon, a live cow,” Harvey said. “She was just a little thing. We flew her from Sitkinak Island to town.”
Harvey, always too busy flying to guide bear viewing trips, frequently partnered with Jo Murphy as his guide. “I was a general air taxi. Jo convinced me to add bear viewing to my summers over twenty years ago.”
Murphy, also born into the flight industry, grew up in Kodiak.
“My mom was a pilot and we had pilots over to the house all the time,” she said. “We’ve had enumerable experiences together. One thing that I can say is that we had a deal. If he got me in trouble, he owed me a dinner and if I got him in trouble, I owed him a dinner. We both had to pay up!”
Murphy, along with Kodiak pilots, surprised Harvey with his award this month at the Trident Basin Seaplane Base.
“Just about every pilot in town showed up for the BBQ. It was one of those nice rare days,” said Harvey of the get-together and receipt of the award. “Jo put the whole thing together and I didn’t know anything about it. I was just told what time to show up.”
Honoring American aviation pioneers Orville and Wilbur Wright, the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award recognizes American pilots with 50 or more years in flight. Nominees must hold a U.S. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) or Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pilot certificate and no revoked airman certificates.
According to the FAA, the master pilot award is their most prestigious award. The association conducts meticulous records checks and requires three letters of recommendation for nominees.
Harvey acknowledges Alaska’s weather as the leading cause of pilot problems and to this day heeds his father’s advice: Be careful. “Pay attention the weather and listen to that voice in your head that tells you to turn back,” he said.
Harvey’s years of service and this award tribute his “exemplary aviation expertise and distinguished professionalism.”
