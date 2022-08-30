GCI has finished the first phase of a $58 million undersea cable installation project that will bring better Internet service to six Aleutian Island communities.
The 236-foot IT Integrity recently finished laying 85 miles of cable between Larsen Bay and the company’s cable junction at Mill Bay.
From Mill Bay, GCI’s Aleutian project will connect with the company’s undersea cable to Anchorage.
GCI Construction Manager Mariah Luze said the passage through Kupreanof Strait, for which the Integrity is especially suited, went smoothly.
“The route recently took us through Whale Passage near Port Lions, between Kodiak and Afognak Island,” said Luze. “It’s absolutely magical watching the crew aboard this ship work as one cohesive unit. Even when things get a little stressful, this crew works as one.”
Laying undersea cable is a specialized task.
For much of July, the ship completed what’s called a “pre-lay grapple run,” which focused on clearing man-made debris from the fiber route between Unalaska and Larsen Bay.
“During the run, the Integrity’s crew found and pulled up and moved old cables, lost crab pots, and even an old telegraph line from 1908,” said GCI Permitting and Compliance Specialist Valerie Haragan. “While this process is crucial to ensuring the safety and longevity of our new subsea fiber, it’s also important that while we’re clearing the debris we meticulously document what we find.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Alaska Department of Natural Resources approve undersea cable projects in Alaska.
The project is designed to deliver urban-level speed, service and reliability for the first time to Unalaska and Akutan by the end of the year, Sand Point and King Cove by the end of 2023, and Chignik Bay and Larsen Bay in late 2024. Service in Kodiak won’t be impacted by the project, GCI spokesperson Heather Handyside said. Kodiak has been served since 2007 by the Kodiak Kenai Fiber Link undersea cable.
GCI was awarded a $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect rural broadband program, and will invest $33 million of its own money to pay for project costs not covered by the USDA grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.