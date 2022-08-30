GCI

Courtesy of  GCI

Crew from the IT Integrity pulled up a section of telegraph cable from 1908 from the bottom of the Gulf of Alaska.

GCI has finished the first phase of a $58 million undersea cable installation project that will bring better Internet service to six Aleutian Island communities.

The 236-foot IT Integrity recently finished laying 85 miles of cable between Larsen Bay and the company’s cable junction at Mill Bay.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.