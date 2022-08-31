Mary Peltola

Mary Peltola

Mary Peltola will be Alaska’s voice in the House of Representatives for the next four months, based on unofficial results from Wednesday’s Alaska Division of Elections final ballot count.

Peltola, a Democrat, received 91,206 votes, or 51.47% of the vote in Wednesday’s final tally and tabulation under Alaska’s first ranked choice vote, edging out Republican candidate and former Gov. Sarah Palin, who received 85,987 votes, or 48.53%.

