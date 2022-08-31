Mary Peltola will be Alaska’s voice in the House of Representatives for the next four months, based on unofficial results from Wednesday’s Alaska Division of Elections final ballot count.
Peltola, a Democrat, received 91,206 votes, or 51.47% of the vote in Wednesday’s final tally and tabulation under Alaska’s first ranked choice vote, edging out Republican candidate and former Gov. Sarah Palin, who received 85,987 votes, or 48.53%.
Republican candidate Nick Begich III was eliminated and his votes were redistributed between the other two candidates. Before the tabulation, Peltola had 75,761 votes, Palin had 58,945 votes and Begich had 53,756 votes.
According to tabulation results, 15,445 votes were transferred to Peltola and 27,042 votes were transferred to Palin. Another 11,222 ballots were considered “exhausted,” indicating votes for candidates who were no longer in the race.
Election officials noted Wednesday that the state review board still needs to certify the results later this week. If certified, Peltola will be the first Alaska Native and woman to fill the U.S. House seat.
The elections division live streamed the final count and second-choice tabulations Wednesday on Facebook. Official results will be certified by Friday, according to the elections division.
The Aug. 16 special election represented the state’s first time using the ranked choice voting system. Wednesday was the deadline to accept overseas ballots for the special election.
Under new election regulations, the winner needs over half of voters’ support. None of the three candidates met the threshold. Ranked choice requires that the third-place candidate be eliminated, and second-choice selections from those ballots will be redistributed to the appropriate candidate.
Peltola would replace Rep. Don Young, who died March 18 while on a flight back to Alaska. Young served as Alaska’s sole congressman for 49 years.
All three candidates in the special election are slated to appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot for the full-term two-year seat.
State law affords a candidate or group of voters to request a recount up to five days after results are certified. A lawsuit can be filed contesting the results up to 10 days following certification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.