The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is preparing to award contracts for two components of the planned M/V Tustumena replacement vessel.
The propulsion system and the vehicle elevator and turntable system for the replacement vessel are being bid on as separate components. The initial proposal included all components of the replacement vessel.
However, it didn’t draw bidders and was canceled last July. The project was then separated into shipbuilding, the propulsion system and the elevator system so specialized builders can take on the more complex components of the new vessel.
An exact date for when the propulsion system and vehicle elevator contracts could be awarded was not revealed by Sam Dapcevich, spokesman for the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, during an interview with KDM.
The bid dates ran between Oct. 27 and Nov. 29, according to Dapcevich, who went on to say: “We talked with companies, and we came to the conclusion that there wasn’t a single company that wanted to take on all the components.”
Dapcevich said the final vessel design and construction likely will be advertised in the spring to shipyards. The shipyard builder also will be responsible for putting together all components on the new vessel.
The estimated cost for the vessel is scheduled to be in the $250 million range, according to previous statements from Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
In a recent press release, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan announced that the Federal Transit Administration will be awarding more than $68 million to the project, and the state will be giving another $17 million.
The Tustumena and the M/V Kennicott are currently the only two ferries capable of serving Southwest Alaska, Dapcevich said. Most of the ports in the area require ferries to be specially fitted with a vehicle elevator to load and offload vehicles at the docks.
The Kodiak area has an increasing demand for the car deck on the Tustumena. The new vessel is expected to fit 52 rather than the current 36 vehicles, and will also increase passenger count from 174 to 250 on the current ferry.
“We plan for this ship to have a nice, long life, so we’re doing all we can to make sure the systems we build are the most technologically advanced and sturdy available,” DOT Special Projects Liaison Greg Jennings said in a previous interview with KDM.
The replacement vessel is expected to double the capacity of the Tustumena’s elevator by carrying four vehicles rather than two. The cost estimate for the vehicle elevator and turntable contract is sitting between $200,000 and 250,000 for preconstruction services and between $10 million and $20 million for construction services, according to a public notice from the state of Alaska.
The diesel-electric propulsion system also will require specialized builders to bring together the thrusters, batteries, engines, controls and monitoring and management systems. Another notice from the state of Alaska estimates the system’s pre-construction services will be between $200,000 and $250,000, and it will cost another $25 million to $35 million for construction.
The state has planned to replace the nearly 60-year-old Tustumena on and off again since 2013. The state plans on retiring the ship once the replacement has been delivered. The Tustumena replacement vessel is still on track for the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities delivery goal for 2027.
