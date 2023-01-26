Tusty

Courtesy of the Alaska Department of Transportation

A rendering of the Tustumena Replacement Vessel. 

The Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is preparing to award contracts for two components of the planned M/V Tustumena replacement vessel.

The propulsion system and the vehicle elevator and turntable system for the replacement vessel are being bid on as separate components. The initial proposal included all components of the replacement vessel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.