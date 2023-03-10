Emergency repairs for East Elementary School’s gymnasium have been completed, and the facility will reopen to students and the community after spring break, which starts Monday.
Kodiak-based Friend Contractors began repairs two weeks ago, and work was finished earlier this week. The gym was not reopened immediately to allow for clean-up time, among other things.
“That was a decision of the school: Since it’s nice outside they wanted people to be outside at this point,” said Darin Hargraves, director of maintenance and operations for the Kodiak Island Borough School District, in an interview with the KDM.
In February, an interior soffit, commonly referred to as the underside of eaves that hide piping, was found to be coming loose from the ceiling of East’s gymnasium. An inspection found the weight of attached water lines for the boiler and the sprinkler system to be too much for the soffit to support.
The soffit posed a significant risk of becoming detached, especially in the case of an earthquake.
The gym was closed immediately, and the facility underwent emergency repairs to be put back in operation as soon as practical while also ensuring the health and safety for students, faculty and other users of the facility.
Permanent repairs have now been completed and the gym has passed a safety inspection.
“It just needed to be cleaned before it was reopened, but it should be reopened after seeing that,” Hargraves said. “We’ve done a cursory cleaning. There was still some equipment in there and when we moved the equipment, [but] there’s still some dust on the floor.”
Students have been going outside or using classrooms for physical education courses. The gymnasium is also used by community members. To ensure safety, access to the gymnasium had been limited and the doors had locks replaced.
