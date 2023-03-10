East Elementary

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Emergency bracing has been placed in the East Elementary School gymnasium to support the weight of water pipes and a soffit coming loose from the ceiling.

 Lev Oswell

Emergency repairs for East Elementary School’s gymnasium have been completed, and the facility will reopen to students and the community after spring break, which starts Monday.

Kodiak-based Friend Contractors began repairs two weeks ago, and work was finished earlier this week. The gym was not reopened immediately to allow for clean-up time, among other things.

