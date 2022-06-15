A Job Fair & Hiring Expo sponsored by the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in the Benny Benson Building at Kodiak College.
A total of 20 businesses and nonprofits are planning to be present at the event, during which time job seekers can have immediate interaction with a company instead of emailing a resume and not knowing who might see it or when you will get a response.
“Some companies may have on-the-spot interviews,” Jena Lowmaster, the Chamber’s executive director, said via email.
So how can you make the most of your time in a job fair setting?
Job seekers should bring several copies of their most up-to-date resume because that will be the starting point for most potential employers, Lowmaster said.
When you get the opportunity to talk to a potential employer about a specific job, be prepared to explain the skills, talents, experience and education you have that would make you a good fit.
If the company representative or representatives have a lot of people at their table at one time, be sensitive to the situation. Wait your turn. Make eye contact. Smile. Shake their hand and tell them you’ll come back when they are less busy.
And then make sure you follow-up.
When you do get face time with employers, be prepared to ask questions as well as answer them. Companies will take your questions about specific openings, benefits and work environment as a sign you are serious and not wasting their time.
Whether you are entering the job market for the first time, trying to get back in after sitting on the sidelines for the past two years because of COVID concerns, or just want to see what else is out there this event will meet your needs, Lowmaster said.
The goal is to bring employers and job seekers together in a casual environment, Lowmaster said.
And, as in any job setting, appearance matters.
“Dress as though you would be interviewing for a job,” Lowmaster said. “You want to put your best foot forward.”
Companies scheduled to attend (in alphabetical order) are:
· Afognak Native Corp.
· Alaska Aerospace
· Alaska Marine Highway System
· City of Kodiak
· Credit Union 1
· Highmark Marine Fabrication
· Kodiak Area Native Association
· Key Bank
· Kodiak Island Borough School District
· Kodiak Car Rentals
· Kodiak History Museum
· Kodiak Job Center
· KVOK-FM
· LS Construction
· Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center
· Silver Bay Seafoods
· Spenard Builders Supply
· Strong Solutions
· Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak
· USCG Base Kodiak MWR and CDC.
The event, which will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., is free for job seekers.
