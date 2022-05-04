There will be approximately 50 new teachers in the Kodiak Island Borough School District next school year. Of those, 10 will be filling new positions, and the other 40 or so will replace teachers who are retiring or leaving the district, said KIBSD Assistant Superintendent Kim Saunders.
These incoming teachers will be teaching across all grade levels and subject areas, Saunders said.
Many of them are from places across the United States, Saunders said. Some of them will be coming from the Philippines on exchange.
The number of Filipino teachers in the state has been growing. More than 100 teachers from the Philippines have come to the state of Alaska since the start of the COVID pandemic, according to a statement from the Office of Gov. Dunleavy that was released last October.
“We work continuously, year round, to recruit high-quality educators [through] advertising, job fairs and conferences,” Saunders said, speaking for the Kodiak Island Borough School District.
There were approximately 216 certified teachers in the district as of Monday, some of whom are in grant-funded positions, Saunders said. The base salary for a teacher is $50,000, but that number can change based on experience and education. Rural teachers also receive housing stipends.
The salaries for teachers are negotiated and increase every year, which, when it comes to budgeting, can be a cause for concern, said Saunders.
However, the district needs to be competitive if it wants to attract and retain teachers, Board of Education Member Duncan Fields said.
There is a high attrition rate of teachers in Kodiak — many of them come here for the “Alaska experience,” but leave after a few years, Fields said. One of the challenges that the district has is making sure that teachers see Kodiak as a viable place to have a career, and compensation packages are a part of that.
“I believe that the district has had good success relative to the market,” Fields said. “However, it is a difficult market to compete in and so my concerns as a school board member are twofold: one is that we continue to hire qualified applicants and applicants that will be a good fit to our community; and two, that we provide an employment package that attracts the kind of professionals we want teaching and otherwise engaged in our district.”
