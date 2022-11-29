Marketplace

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Kodiak Marketplace, a building the Kodiak Area Native Association is having built. 

The Kodiak Area Native Association has received $500,000 from the Rasmuson Foundation to help finish the new Kodiak Marketplace that KANA is having built at the Y intersection downtown.

The funding will be used to “build out” the marketplace, according to a statement from the Rasmuson Foundation. 

