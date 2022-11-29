The Kodiak Area Native Association has received $500,000 from the Rasmuson Foundation to help finish the new Kodiak Marketplace that KANA is having built at the Y intersection downtown.
The funding will be used to “build out” the marketplace, according to a statement from the Rasmuson Foundation.
The Kodiak Marketplace exterior is nearing completion, and the entire project is scheduled to be open by next year’s Crab Festival. The two-story building will have retail and convention space, as well as office space for KANA.
According to previous KDM reporting, the building will have room for both long-term retailers and spaces for individuals and small businesses to set up shop for short periods of time.
The Kodiak Marketplace project has attracted a lot of buzz since Kodiak Daily Mirror first announced it in September 2021. It stands at a prominent location where the O. Kraft and Son General Merchandise building once stood, and brings with it high hopes for what it could mean for the redevelopment of downtown Kodiak.
Though the building was vacant for years, for more than two decades it was home to O. Kraft and Son General Merchandise, which was the dominant retailer on the island.
“It harkens back to a simpler day, when Kodiak was more isolated and a much smaller town,” City Council member John Whiddon told KDM in a previous interview. “Therefore, to rebuild this iconic building it is much more than a remodel or a rebuild. It is a potential catalyst to restore the downtown area and create that gathering place that signifies a community’s downtown identity.”
The Rasmuson Foundation announced funding for 30 projects statewide totaling more than $16 million last week. The Kodiak Marketplace is the only local project to receive funding this fall.
Kodiak Island Borough has received $19.2 million in funding from the Rasmuson Foundation since 2014, according to its website.
