The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is going to introduce an amended ordinance containing the breakdown of fiscal year 2024’s $40.15 million proposed budget at tonight’s meeting.
Since the budget ordinance was first introduced, a series of proposed changes have been made.
Those include an extra $250,000 for educational support, bringing that total number to $12.20 million, according to agenda packet documents. That amount is still $250,000 less than the Board of Education had requested.
The latest budget document also includes increases for borough management, the borough clerk’s office, the finance department, information technology, assessing, engineering and facilities, community development, general administration, parks and recreation and emergency preparedness.
The newest version of the budget also includes a decrease in the amount of transfers, from $750,000 to $200,000, according to agenda packet documents.
After education support, the next largest funding obligations are debt service, at $7.56 million; solid waste collection and disposal, $4.29 million; Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, $1.57 million; hospital, $1.46 million; information technology, $1.32 million; long-term care center, $1.11 million; Fire Protection Area No. 1, $1.11 million; and facilities, $1 million.
The Assembly will discuss the 191-page budget document at tonight’s meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Assembly Chambers.
A special meeting has been scheduled for June 8, during which time the Assembly will vote on whether to approve the amended budget ordinance as proposed. The final budget document is due June 10.
In other business tonight, the Assembly plans to name a citizen to take the open Assembly seat vacated by Scott Arndt when he was appointed mayor. The citizens who have been interviewed for the seat by the Assembly are Ryan Sharratt, Steven Ames, Bo Whiteside and Rebecca Skinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.