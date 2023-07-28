Larsen Bay

CARRIE HOOFNAGLE photo

OBI Seafoods in Larsen Bay. 

Kodiak native Naphtali Fields-Forbes plans to host what is known as a table read tonight for her evolving script known for now simply as “Cannery Project.”

The goal of the event, which is open to the public, is to start initial conversations between FairWind Players, Fields-Forbes and the community that could lead to a Kodiak Arts Council production sometime next year.

