Kodiak native Naphtali Fields-Forbes plans to host what is known as a table read tonight for her evolving script known for now simply as “Cannery Project.”
The goal of the event, which is open to the public, is to start initial conversations between FairWind Players, Fields-Forbes and the community that could lead to a Kodiak Arts Council production sometime next year.
Fields-Forbes is an independent playwright and rural arts consultant, but she also spends time every summer at her family’s fish camp in Larsen Bay. In a recent interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror, Fields-Forbes said so many of the stories that get told in and around Kodiak focus on fishermen. She knows because she is one, and she loves stories. But processors should be an equally important part of the conversation, she said.
And that’s where she is stepping in.
The prototype for “Cannery Project” is the Larsen Bay cannery, but she is intentionally creating a work of art instead of a documentary or research paper so people feel free to talk, and the audience can reach beyond those interested in a single remote cannery.
But the Larsen Bay influence is real, even if the final product will be fictional.
“There are some folks right now working at the [Larsen Bay] cannery that have been there for 50 years,” Fields-Forbes told KDM. And that’s not the only thing about its history: Sometimes, living on Kodiak Island can bring with it a sense of isolation. But there are employees who come back to the Larsen Bay cannery year after year, and to date those employees are known to have represented more than 20 countries.
“You can walk down the docks this season if you want to come out and visit,” Fields-Forbes said. “And you’ll hear languages from all over the world. We are an incredibly site-specific, localized location with a global outreach and also influenced by people from all over the world,” Fields-Forbes said.
How do you tell a story about remote canneries that people would actually pay to see, not to mention sit while engaged for the 60- to 90-minute performance?
The answer is carefully. One character at a time. Her goal is not to generate a simple emotional response for audiences and leave them with nothing to consider.
“I’d rather focus on what questions I want them to be thinking about,” Fields-Forbes said. “Or, what dialogue I wish they had in their car on the way home.
“At the end of this play, I’d like them to be asking the question of: What else do I not know about a cannery? There are so many people who work in the cannery system. This play is not about a Kodiak cannery. It’s about Larsen Bay. And yet there are so many parallels, right?”
If everything goes well, Fields-Forbes’ efforts will be both entertaining and thought provoking while also preserving an important part of Kodiak’s history. Who could ask for anything more?
Well, Fields-Forbes is also hoping for one more thing.
Support. Both from Kodiak residents who will show up for “Cannery Project” performances, and from people who see the importance of her vision and are willing to support the effort as a patron.
Three years into the effort, Fields-Forbes is yet to earn her first dollar for her time on the project.
“We think that the production itself we’ll be able to find funding for,” she said. “But right now this is a labor of love for me. But I’m looking for funding. Always looking for funding.”
