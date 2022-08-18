The Alaska Marine Highway System winter operating plan for October 2022 through April 2023 is available for public review.
The operating plan has both the M/V Kennicott and M/V Tustumena scheduled for overhauls, which means there will be no ferry service to Kodiak for two months, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Due to the extent of overhaul needed for the Kennicott, that vessel will be out of service from Nov. 14 to April 20. The Tustumena will be offline from Jan. 6 to Feb. 28.
“The schedule patterns proposed are based on the funding levels for FY23. The operating plan has been designed to meet community service needs while staying within available funding levels, and maintaining regulatory and safety standards for the vessels,” a release said.
One of the highlights of the winter operating plan is the return of the M/V Columbia, which will be the first time that vessel will be used in three years. The Columbia will make runs between Bellingham, Washington and Skagway.
The total operating weeks for the seven vessels is 134.8 weeks, an increase of 19.8 weeks from the 2021-22 winter operating plan.
“As with other ferry systems nationwide, the tight labor market continues to be a challenge for AMHS,” the release said. “The department is continuing an aggressive recruitment effort and working to keep the fleet in top operating condition through our annual shipyard overhaul schedule.”
