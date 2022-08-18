Stutes bill creates new marine operations board

The Tustumena sails past Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park in July 2021.

 JACK BARNWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Alaska Marine Highway System winter operating plan for October 2022 through April 2023 is available for public review. 

The operating plan has both the M/V Kennicott and M/V Tustumena scheduled for overhauls, which means there will be no ferry service to Kodiak for two months, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. 

