Kodiak Area Native Association has received $217,914 in federal funding to address the impacts of climate change.
The money will be used to create a “food systems vulnerability assessment,” according to information supplied by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
“We are proposing to conduct a vulnerability assessment on both subsistence and locally grown food in Kodiak,” KANA is quoted as saying in the BIA document. “The project will be exploring the importance of subsistence and native foods on the island, how they’re harvested and processed, how they are utilized for nutrition, their economic stability and cultural and spiritual wellness.”
KANA plans to work with Kodiak tribes and local experts to identify and prioritize these vulnerabilities, the BIA document states.
A total of 48 awards valued at more than $18 million are being given to tribes and tribal organizations in Alaska to address the impacts of climate change.
These investments are designed to support adaption planning, climate implementation actions, ocean and coastal management planning, capacity building, relocation, managed retreat and protect-in-place for climate risks projects, according to a statement from the office of Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
The funds for the projects come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which is providing the Bureau of Indian Affairs $216 million over the next five years for what it calls “climate resilience programs.” Of that, $130 will be focused on community relocation and $86 million for tribal climate resilience and adaptation projects.
