New rules about who can be paid below minimum wage take effect on Dec. 12.
Language is being removed from state law that “an individual whose earning capacity is impaired by physical or mental deficiency, age or injury” may be exempt from minimum wage.
Language is being added allowing wages earned by workers receiving room and board at nonprofit summer camps to go below minimum wage. In Alaska, that’s $10.34 an hour.
All minimum wage exemptions will continue to be approved by the commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor.
Sen. Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, was the main sponsor of the bill, which drew cosponsorship from multiple legislators, including Fairbanks Sens. Scott Kawasaki and Click Bishop. Micciche said in a prepared statement that the law currently treats some workers like second-class citizens.
“Many Alaskans with disabilities are actively and productively employed in workplaces throughout Alaska,” the statement reads. “They are not second-class citizens or ‘bargain employees.’ It is unfair for people to be discriminated against where their performance is most often equal or superior to their counterparts not experiencing a disability. It is demeaning to judge a person on the basis of their disability by paying them a salary that is less than they are worth. As Alaskans, we are better than that.”
The Governor’s Council on Disabilities & Special Education helped craft the legislation.
Micciche’s bill had unanimous support in the Senate, but when it returned from the House with modifications, a few senators voted against it.
One of them, Bill Wielechowski, D-Anchorage, said he objected to the version returned by the House, which had added the clause about summer camp workers.
“I preferred the Senate version,” he said.
The summer camp minimum wage exclusion is aimed at nonprofit resident camps that provide staff with room and board, professional development and training.
“The added language ensures that these camps for Alaskan youth can continue to function and that staff who work at them are compensated within the national norms for resident camps across the country,” reads a news release from the Alaska Senate Majority. “Predictable and manageable costs allow as many families as possible to afford to have their children participate in camps that offer youth enrichment activities and experiences.”
Camps will pay staff wages at least equal to 80% of the minimum hourly wage for 40 hours per week or 50% of the minimum hourly wage for all hours worked under the new law.
“The language is similar to what at least 39 other states have in place for resident camp staff compensation,” the new release reads.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed the bill into law on Tuesday.
