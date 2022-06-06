The Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are predicting a poor return of Chinook and chum salmon to the Yukon area this summer.
Like last year, both the federal Fish and Wildlife Service and the state Department of Fish and Game do not expect there to be enough fish for a subsistence harvest of Chinook or chum this summer.
On Thursday, Fish and Wildlife announced it would close fishing — including subsistence fishing — of Chinooks and chum from June 7 to Aug. 1 in federal public waters, with the exception of the Innoko River. The Department of Fish and Game announced a teleconference at 1 p.m. Tuesday hosted by the Yukon River Drainage Fisheries Association, which will focus on in-season management and research on poor returns to the lower Yukon.
“There is important fisheries research being done and the YRDFA teleconference is a great way to discuss all aspects of Yukon fisheries and to connect with other communities, research projects, and managers all the way up the Yukon River,” the announcement from the ADF&G states.
Anyone interested in participating the the Yukon River Drainage Fisheries Association’s conference can call 800-315-6338 and enter the code 98566#.
People may fish in these regions for fish other than salmon with 4-inch or smaller mesh gillnets in both state and federal waters in the Yukon River. These nets can be as long as 60 feet, at least at the start of the season, according to U.S. Fish and Wildlife. Other non-salmon gear types are also allowed when fishing for non-salmon in federal waters. In both state and federal waters, any Chinook or chum salmon that is caught must be released if they are alive, but fishermen can retain pinks and sockeyes, according to the Department of Fish and Game and USFW.
