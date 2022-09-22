Kodiak College is offering a slate of free career, college prep and GED prep adult classes this fall. In addition, the college is offering eight English language classes.
The free career classes are being held in person and online to offer Island residents outside the city of Kodiak a chance to participate.
“We tailor our classes to what people need,” said Kodiak Regional Adult Education Program Administrator Linda Himelbloom.
The GED program is a special feature of the adult education program. Besides offering classes in each of the four GED fields — science, social studies, language arts and applied math — the program offers vouchers that learners can use to complete the high school diploma equivalency for free. That’s a savings of at least $120, and more if learners use the vouchers offered to take the free practice tests beforehand.
“We want to lower any barriers we can to people to get their GED,” Himelbloom said.
Here’s a rundown of the free career, college prep and GED classes, starting with Alternate High School Diploma (GED) topics:
• Science: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
• Social Studies: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
• Language Arts: 1-2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays
• Applied Math (taught in two- or three-week units): 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, or 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays
GED classes can be crafted to meet individual needs, and free practice vouchers are available.
English Language classes are designed for specific workplaces and professions, such as health care and transportation. “We want to provide a bridge to college classes and to the trades,” Himelbloom said.
English Language classes:
• Academic Reading and Notetaking: 11 a.m.-noon, Mondays and Tuesdays
• Advanced Reading and Writing: 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
• Beginning English Language: (ELL) 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays
• English for CDL: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays
English for Citizenship: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays
• English for the Health Care Workplace: 10 a.m.-noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays (October)
• Intermediate English Language: (ELL) 7-8:30 p.m., Mondays OR Tuesdays
• Introduction to Digital Literacy is also being offered from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Call the college at 907-486-1243 with questions or to set up an appointment to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.