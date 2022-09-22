Kodiak College

Kodiak College is offering free adult-learning classes in person and online.

Kodiak College is offering a slate of free career, college prep and GED prep adult classes this fall. In addition, the college is offering eight English language classes.

The free career classes are being held in person and online to offer Island residents outside the city of Kodiak a chance to participate.

