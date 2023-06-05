The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has selected Alaska as its next area to define Aquaculture Opportunity Areas for mariculture in state waters.
The industry, called aquaculture or mariculture, currently has seaweed being grown right off the coast of Kodiak in some areas. Mariculture is trying to scale up through developing new markets for food as well as agricultural uses and working with processors to develop new markets.
Identifying Aquaculture Opportunity Areas can help applicants with site selection and environmental analysis. An Aquaculture Opportunity Area is a defined geographic area that NOAA has determined to be environmentally, socially and economically appropriate to support multiple commercial aquaculture operations.
“I appreciate NOAA’s decision to begin working with the state to identify Aquaculture Opportunity Areas in Alaska,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement.
“My administration continues to work closely to promote the responsible development of aquaculture in our pristine coastal waters. This sector has huge growth potential and will provide yet another example of Alaskan leadership in the seafood industry. Our state was predicated on resource development and state management of our fisheries. To that end, I welcome this help from NOAA.”
The effort to identify Aquaculture Opportunity Areas will be focused in Alaska state waters based on feedback from stakeholders, tribes and current industry interest. NOAA will only consider shellfish and seaweed farming.
These areas will be shaped through a public process that provides multiple opportunities for constituents to share their tribal, community and stewardship goals, as well as critical insights. NOAA Fisheries expects to solicit public comments in Alaska on framing the geographic study areas soon.
The size and location for AOAs will be investigated through spatial analysis, indigenous knowledge and public engagement. This will allow NOAA and the state of Alaska to identify areas that are appropriate for commercial aquaculture.
Separately from this NOAA initiative, the Kodiak Economic Development Corp. has been working with local kelp farmers to determine their needs and seek funding to scale up the industry, according to KEDC President John Whiddon, in a previous KDM interview. Whiddon said $49 million was released to Alaska in the Build Back Better Act, a portion of which will go to Kodiak and potentially help kelp farming.
“The timing of NOAA’s decision to select Alaska is perfect,” previous chair of the Alaska Mariculture Task Force Julie Decker said in a statement. “A large coalition of partners in Alaska recently received a $49 million Build Back Better grant from the Economic Development Administration to support growth of mariculture. NOAA’s work to consider AOAs will complement and build upon this investment. These are exciting times in Alaska!”
Local kelp farmer Nick Mangini and Whiddon have both recognized the growth opportunities for mariculture in Kodiak. Mangini said a large study of Alaska showed Kodiak scored highest in all areas for kelp farming, when considering aspects such as water quality and shipping costs. Many companies looking to pursue kelp farming are interested in coming to Kodiak, according to Mangini.
“Kodiak has changed many times over the years from what it was producing most of,” Mangini said in a previous interview with KDM. “Whether that was shrimp, crab or cod. I really do see us sitting on the opportunity — if not to become the biggest kelp producer in the United States — [to be] one of the leading kelp producers in Alaska for sure. We have all of the right infrastructure other than the processing areas right now.”
Whiddon said there are two major obstacles holding back kelp farming in Kodiak — processing capacity and the availability of markets for sales.
“It’s still an industry that’s still in the growing stage,” Whiddon said. “But we feel that its potential to grow, to scale it up in a reasonable way so that the production meets the ability to process and sell … is really the determining factor right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.