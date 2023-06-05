Kelp

Courtesy of NICK MANGINI

Local fisherman Nick Mangini is shown during a 2022 harvest at Blue Evolution’s 60-acre kelp farm off the coast of Kodiak.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has selected Alaska as its next area to define Aquaculture Opportunity Areas for mariculture in state waters.

The industry, called aquaculture or mariculture, currently has seaweed being grown right off the coast of Kodiak in some areas. Mariculture is trying to scale up through developing new markets for food as well as agricultural uses and working with processors to develop new markets.

