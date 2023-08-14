The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee is including $2.5 million in a draft FY24 transportation bill for Kodiak’s Anton Larsen Bay Road extension project.
The project, with a total estimated cost of $10.45 million, would extend Anton Larsen Bay Road 2.2 miles to ice-free water in Kizhuyak Bay, enabling year-around road access to Kodiak for Port Lions, Ouzinkie, Kodiak Island’s west side and Afognak Island residents without having to travel around Spruce Cape to get to town. The project includes a boat ramp at the end of the road.
Extending the Anton Larsen Bay Road makes winter traveling safer, wrote the Kodiak Island Borough in a description of the project.
“The road extension will support existing commercial operations in Marmot Bay, such as the Kodiak Electric Association’s hydro-electric plant, the Koniag Inc. rock quarry, and the Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association’s Kitoi hatchery. Moreover, an extended road will enhance summer and winter recreational opportunities and activities for all Kodiak residents,” the Borough wrote.
Ouzinkie Native Corp. and Koniag donated the project right-of-way. The extension is included in the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak’s road inventory, and is identified in the Kodiak Transportation Plan. Most of the design work is complete. An environmental assessment was done in 2020.
Other fiscal year 2024 Appropriations Committee line items for Kodiak sponsored by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, include $5 million for Kodiak Area Native Association to expand clinic facilities; $1.9 million to the City of Kodiak for wastewater treatment plant replacement, $1.29 million for a new fire emergency response vehicle, and $318,000 to the Kodiak Island Borough School District to build a 75-by-30 foot greenhouse.
In other federal funding news, the office of Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, announced he added the U.S. Coast Guard to annual funding included in the Defense Community Infrastructure Program. The measure is one of 33 amendments Sullivan made to the FY24 National Defense Authorization Act.
Because the Coast Guard is under the Department of Homeland Security and not the Defense Department, it has not been part of the DCIP program. Now, Coast Guard communities such as Kodiak are eligible to compete for Defense Department funding for schools, police stations and other public facilities.
Base Kodiak already is lined up to get significant federal funding for a variety of projects that have been in the works since at least 2018.
That expansion has always included plans for an increase in personnel to handle the duties associated with Kodiak being the homeport for two new cutters, upgrades to the C-130s and a replacement of some of the helicopters currently stationed here.
Fast forward to 2021, and Congress approved the funding for many of those changes to start taking place.
“The Coast Guard intends to homeport two Offshore Patrol Cutters in Kodiak and is currently making investments in the shore infrastructure on the base to support OPCs,” media relations officer Chad Saylor, who was based in Washington, D.C., at the time, told KDM via email last month. “Due to the current and planned increases and transitions to the cutters and aircraft based in Kodiak, it is expected that there will be an overall increase in the number of Coast Guard members and families stationed in Kodiak.”
Last year, Murkowski told KDM that the U.S. Coast Guard released a spending plan for the $429 million that Congress allocated to it through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In a welcome development for Alaska, Base Kodiak was scheduled to receive nearly half of that total — $210 million — for key projects including a new fuel pier, housing and a child development center.
In total, the Coast Guard directed $227.5 million from the new infrastructure bill to Alaska for projects in Kodiak, Seward, and Ketchikan, Murkowski told KDM.
That includes $130 million for fuel pier replacement and improvements to support the National Security Cutters, soon-to-be Kodiak homeported Offshore Patrol Cutters and Fast Response Cutters, and other vessels, according to Murkowski.
Some $40 million will go to new housing for Coast Guard families, and another $40 million will be used to construct a new child development center in Kodiak. This will help meet increased capacity needs, allow the current child development center to be moved out of the tsunami zone, and generally increase local quality of life.
