The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee is including $2.5 million in a draft FY24 transportation bill for Kodiak’s Anton Larsen Bay Road extension project. 

The project, with a total estimated cost of $10.45 million, would extend Anton Larsen Bay Road 2.2 miles to ice-free water in Kizhuyak Bay, enabling year-around road access to Kodiak for Port Lions, Ouzinkie, Kodiak Island’s west side and Afognak Island residents without having to travel around Spruce Cape to get to town. The project includes a boat ramp at the end of the road. 

