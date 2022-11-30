Sheldon Jackson Museum in Sitka is looking for Alaska Native artists to apply for its 2023 Native Artist Residency program.
Residencies are 21-22 days long and occur between July 7-28, Aug. 18-Sept. 9, Sept. 15-Oct. 6 and Oct. 7-28.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sheldon Jackson Museum in Sitka is looking for Alaska Native artists to apply for its 2023 Native Artist Residency program.
Residencies are 21-22 days long and occur between July 7-28, Aug. 18-Sept. 9, Sept. 15-Oct. 6 and Oct. 7-28.
All four residencies will include a $2,000 artist stipend, a $660 food stipend, and travel to and from Sitka. While in residence, artists will create art in an open, studio-like format in the Sheldon Jackson Museum gallery and engage with the community in the following ways:
• Cultural consultations
• Artist talks
• Teaching an art form or forms
“Artists may focus on traditional or contemporary Native art forms including but not limited to wood carving, ivory carving, silver engraving, beading, skin, gut and fish skin sewing, drum making, basket or textile weaving, drumming and dancing,” according to a statement from the museum.
Anyone from “outstanding beginners” to experienced artists is welcome to apply, the museum said.
“Artists benefit from utiliz- ing the museum’s collections for research, and meeting visitors from around Alaska and the world and local Sitka community members while working in the museum gallery,” the museum stated.
During “cultural consultations” artists and culture bearers help further document the museum’s artifacts, providing invaluable information and insight, the museum said in its statement.
While in-residence, artists will be encouraged to give several talks, including biographical presentations, sharing their art form(s) and cultural background, and speaking in detail about specific artifacts at the museum. Artists also will give informal presentations at the end of the residency to showcase their artworks or what they began creating during their time at the museum.
Application deadline is Dec. 22. Those interested may ask for an information packet by calling 907.747.8981 or going online to friendsofsjm.com or museums.alaska.gov/artist_opportunities.html.
Congress passed an act establishing the Alaska Historical Library and Museum for the District of Alaska in 1900. The purpose of the museum and historical library was to collect, preserve and provide access to objects, laws and papers from the territory.
The state legislature established the Alaska State Library in 1955 and the Alaska State Archives in 1970. The Sheldon Jackson Museum, founded in 1888 to house a collection of Alaska Native ethnographic material gathered by the Presbyterian missionary by the same name, was purchased by the state of Alaska in 1985.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.