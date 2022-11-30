Kodiak artists brighten the holidays

An Alutiiq basket woven by June Pardue

 Courtesy of Alutiiq Museum

Sheldon Jackson Museum in Sitka is looking for Alaska Native artists to apply for its 2023 Native Artist Residency program.

Residencies are 21-22 days long and occur between July 7-28, Aug. 18-Sept. 9, Sept. 15-Oct. 6 and Oct. 7-28.

