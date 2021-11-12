A Tustumena replacement vessel, three school roof projects, road improvements and a few village projects are on a capital improvement projects list that the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly will consider adopting at its regular meeting Thursday.
The assembly received a detailed report on the items at its work session Tuesday night.
The list is submitted annually to the state so it knows the borough’s priorities when it comes to potential funding assistance. It doesn’t obligate the borough or the state to spend money on any project. In addition, the list discussed at Tuesday’s work session is still a draft and could change.
Assembly Member Delgado, a Kodiak native and Ouzinkie’s former transportation coordinator, said the villages typically use their own CIP lists to show priorities when requesting federal funds for native village projects.
He said when the borough adopts its list, it will be establishing the order of priorities for the work it wants to see happen.
According to Meagan Christiansen, the borough’s grant writer and special projects support, the Planning and Zoning Commission adopted a CIP list of its own in October. The commission’s list, along with the assembly’s overall list, are usually modified and merged into a final document.
“We can also use this list when we apply for grant funding,” Christiansen said. “This list shows the projects are priorities to our community.”
CIP LIST ITEMS
Christiansen said a CIP list should focus on more “shovel-ready types of projects for our communities based on what the assembly’s priorities are.”
The assembly and planning commission’s lists share some of the same priorities, but also have differences.
The borough’s top priority is to voice support to have the state replace the 57-year-old Tustumena ferry with a new vessel. The cost to build a new vessel is estimated at $237 million and would be paid for with state and federal dollars.
Another top priority is the Anton Larsen Bay Road extension to ice-free water project, estimated at $8.45 million, of which the borough has obtained $450,000. The project would include a boat launch ramp and would allow year-round road access to Kodiak for residents of Port Lions, Ouzinkie and much of the west side of Kodiak Island and all of Afognak Island without having to travel around Spruce Cape. It would also support commercial activities, such as the Kodiak Electrical Association hydro-electric plant, Koniag Inc. rock quarry, and Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association’s Kitoi hatchery, as well as summer tourism.
Other items on the list include:
$500,000 in drainage improvements for Chiniak Highway near Sargent Creek Road, which floods during rainstorms.
$2.4 million to replace Peterson Elementary’s aging roof and HVAC system; the borough has already acquired $840,000 and would need only $1.56 million in other funding.
$7.5 million for road improvement and paving for Service Area No. 1 and Womens Bay.
$2 million for improvements to the Anton Larsen Bay dock and parking area.
$36 million for a waste-to-energy project at the Kodiak Island Borough Landfill.
$10,000 for a playground in the Sargent Creek community near Bells Flats.
$1.5 million to create safe pathways and walking areas to North Star Elementary.
The planning and zoning list includes priorities such as:
$42 million for the paving of Chiniak Highway from Mile 30 to Mile 42.
$4.8 million to replace the Ouzinkie municipal all-purpose complex and $1.5 million to replace Ouzinkie’s electrical distribution system.
$1.7 million to overhaul Larsen Bay’s water distribution system and $1.2 million to repair its reservoir spillway.
$9.5 million for Old Harbor to construct a hydroelectric project and $100,000 to install a new septic tank in downtown Old Harbor.
Christiansen said she would like to add a few projects that didn’t make it on the planning and zoning commission’s list before it could adopt its resolution. The items include two Port Lions projects and the designs for Main and East elementary schools’ roof repairs or replacements.
Main Elementary would be $80,000 for design and East Elementary would be $100,000. Port Lions road improvement would cost $1.2 million and Port Lions water and sewer distribution system would cost $2.5 million.
Christiansen also thanked Delgado for having other village projects placed on the planning and zoning commission list. She added the villages sometimes have access to funding through the Alaska Native Health Consortium or U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.
“Hopefully as a group we could get a better understanding of the resources of the villages and borough regional projects,” she said.
Christiansen said while the list doesn’t obligate funding, some projects and programs favor or require local funding.
“It always looks better if we find a way to include some local funding for these projects,” Christiansen said.
Mark Hickey, the borough’s state lobbyist, said a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill could help with some of the villages’ water and sewer projects, along with additional money through the Bureau of Indian Affairs road program.
“Having these projects on the list over the next four or five years shows support at the borough level,” Hickey said. “There’s a better chance that they will be competitive.”
Hickey added that funding for the Chiniak Highway paving project would only likely occur at the federal level.
ASSEMBLY MEMBER PRIORITIES
Some assembly members, such as Aimee Williams, favored placing the Peterson, Main and East roofing projects at the top of the list. Others wanted to have the Tustumena replacement vessel at the top.
“The reason is if we are going to do a joint resolution with the city to ask for school bond debt reimbursement and use that money for maintenance, that’s us showing the state that the maintenance will be our top priority,” Williams said. “Peterson’s roof needs to be addressed and if we can get help and make improvements any faster by moving it up on this list, then it’s a worthwhile venture.”
Williams said the Tustumena replacement on the list was important for the community, but added it’s a $237 million project that benefits Southwest Alaska, not just Kodiak.
Assembly Member Scott Arndt supported having the Tustumena replacement vessel on the top, followed by school projects, while realizing the ferry is a separate item that benefits the entire region.
Assembly Member Scott Smiley suggested ordering the list in a way where it benefits the most residents.
“I agree about the schools because there are a lot of kids in schools, but we need to have a cogent way of discriminating between them when budgets are adopted,” Smiley said.
Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad said most of the service area roads are falling apart.
“We have 35-year-old roads in Bells Flats that are coming unglued, and roads where there is virtually no paving in Monashka,” Conrad said. “This is a question of getting funds and spreading them around so all the service areas are able to have some paving.”
Conrad said the waste-to-energy project is technically a good idea because solid waste is incinerated, generating energy in the process.
“The problem is the energy part of it, because we’re working with the EPA where they are studying the viability of it,” Conrad said. “Strictly in my opinion, waste energy is great if you have something to do with the energy, but ironically we are in a place that is self-sufficient thanks to Kodiak Electric Associaiton’s efforts.”
The EPA waste-to-energy study, he said, should be expected in a few months.
Assembly Member James Turner supported having the Tustumena at the top, followed by the three roof projects, North Star’s safe pathways project, Port Lions’ water and sewer system and the Sargent Creek/Chiniak Highway drainage improvement project, a playground for the Sargent Creek community and improvements to service area and Port Lions’ roads.
Delgado said he could support Turner’s amended list, but added any list should include the Anton Larsen Bay Road extension.
“It’s a federal project that we’ve put almost 10 years worth of work into and is moving along with the help of federal highways programs,” Delgado said.
Assembly Member Geoff Smith said he was comfortable with Turner’s suggestion. However, questioned the value of the road extension, noting he was a year-round user of the area.
“When I look at it, I don’t disagree about getting access to folks from that side of the island. … But there is no maintenance on that road in the winter,” Smith said. “That road is glare ice most of the time. The Department of Transportation will go out there and plow it if there’s a major storm, but it’s their last priority.”
He said his biggest concern was maintenance for parts of the road during the winter months.
“I would hate to see people who are coming in for an emergency to get on that road and not have proper chains or studs,” Smith said. “If people aren’t equipped to do that, we will have another hazard on our hands.”
Borough Mayor Bill Roberts said more discussion will take place, especially with Turner’s suggested priorities.
“We can start our discussion next week and add other items or rearrange it if we want,” Roberts said. “But I think we have a forming consensus of how we want to do this.”
