The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities’ Tustumena Replacement Vessel Project is sailing along.
The DOT is getting ready to search for a shipyard to build the Tustumena Replacement Vessel, according to a status update from the department. The DOT has been making steps toward choosing a shipyard and cementing a design.
The department already sent out a pre-solicitation notice on Jan. 14 — just over a month after Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that the Tustumena Replacement Vessel would be built. The department plans to provide a general presentation about the project and start accepting bids in March, 2022, according to Sam Dapcevich, a public information officer for the DOT.
After securing a shipyard, the Department of Transportation will be looking for a Construction Manager/General Contractor before proceeding to build the boat, according to the DOT’s. If all goes according to plan, construction will begin in late 2022, according to the DOT’s status update.
Tentative blueprints for the Tustumena Replacement Vessel were also shared by the Department of Transportation.
The replacement vessel will be able to service more people and carry more vehicles than the Tustumena, and do so more comfortably. The number of people who will be able to ride the ferry will be able to increase from 160 to 250, according to statements made by Dunleavy in a December press release. The Tustumena Replacement Vessel will be able to carry 14 vans — two more than the Tusty can — and 55 vehicles, according to the blue prints presented by the DOT. There will be a walkway in front of the observation deck, and 126 berths — which is 22 more than the number on the Tustumena — according to the blueprints.
This entire ordeal is estimated to cost somewhere between $200 million to $250 million. This money will come from federal highway funds, according to Dunleavy’s proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year. Since the money is coming from the federal government, the Department of Transportation will not be given preferential treatment toward Alaska shipyards or Alaskan contractors.
The state plans to finish constructing the Tustumena Replacement Vessel in 2027.
