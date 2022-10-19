The 38th Stiles-Clark Auction is set for Saturday night at the Afognak Native Corp. building on Near Island.
Organizers hope to raise $20,000 to continue the U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak’s “Santa to the Villages” Christmas visits. Spouses Association of Kodiak’s Brittany Chevalier said the Coast Guard tradition dates back to 1974.
“The Spouses Association and the Coast Guard work as a team to deliver presents, fruit and hats and gloves to kids up to age 18,” Chevalier said. “We also have gifts for expectant mothers, too.”
Money raised at the auction also goes toward scholarships for two Kodiak High School seniors and two Coast Guard spouses for continuing education, depending on the success of the auction.
“If we exceed our goal, then we give to local non-profits too,” Chevalier said.
Previous auction grantees have included the Brother Francis Shelter and the Kodiak Women’s Resource & Crisis Center, among others.
After two years off for the pandemic, Chevalier said Saturday’s event will be a blast. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. to a cash bar and food catered by The Den, including beef and cheddar sliders, smoked local salmon, pasta, sesame orange meatballs, garlic parm french fries, kale salad and a variety of desserts. Live music, including lots of 1950s rock ‘n’ roll, will be provided by the local band “Home Bru.”
“There’s not a lot of room, but if you want to get up and dance then that’s OK,” Chevalier said. “We’re encouraging ‘50s clothes. If you want to dress up and get out, then go for it. We want people to have fun and cut loose, especially after COVID.”
Things get down to business when the auction begins at 6:30. As of Wednesday there were 54
items listed in the auction, ranging from local artwork and gift baskets to a $1,400 fishing charter, theater tickets, and tickets anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. Another 115 items will be on view as part of the separate silent auction.
Admission is $50 per couple and $25 for singles. Auction contributions are still open. The contribution form is on the website: sakodiak.tofinoauctions.com/stilesclark2022 If you contribute you are asked to take and upload a photo of your item.
Santa to the Villages is in its 48th year. It was started by Base Kodiak flyers Lt. Cmdr. James and Lynn Stiles and Capt. Charles and Jane Clark.
OTHER EVENTS HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND:
• Saturday — Kodiak 4-H Harvest Festival, noon to 2 p.m. at the Kodiak Island Fairgrounds
• Saturday — U.S. Coast Guard Fire Department open house, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Saturday — Made in Kodiak Fall Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kodiak Baptist Mission
