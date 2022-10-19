Santa to the Villages

Courtesy of Brittany Chevalier

A skinny Santa greets Kodiak Island village children in this undated photo from a past Coast Guard “Santa to the Villages” Christmas flight.

The 38th Stiles-Clark Auction is set for Saturday night at the Afognak Native Corp. building on Near Island.

Organizers hope to raise $20,000 to continue the U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak’s “Santa to the Villages” Christmas visits. Spouses Association of Kodiak’s Brittany Chevalier said the Coast Guard tradition dates back to 1974.

