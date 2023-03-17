The city of Kodiak is seeking help from the federal government to authorize and partly fund a study looking into the feasibility for Kodiak to homeport a Coast Guard icebreaker.
The March 9 City Council work session presented a draft request, which would go to the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers for study.
Three medium-class icebreakers have been authorized for the U.S. Coast Guard, though no funding will be issued until more progress is made on other vessels and no locations for the icebreakers have been determined.
An analysis shows that a medium-sized icebreaker needs a minimum depth of 38 feet for vessel navigation and 34 feet for dockside space.
Womens Bay and U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak’s waterfront do not meet these standards. The issue of Coast Guard-owned or leased property in downtown Kodiak for vessel berthing would have to be resolved as part of the process for Kodiak to be considered.
“Due to its geographical location and as a strategic transportation hub between the mainland U.S. and the Arctic, Kodiak is an ideal port to be considered as the ‘Gateway to the Arctic,’” Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke said via email in an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
“If expansion were to occur, the benefits to Kodiak would be to provide jobs, tax revenue, economic development and continued support for national security,” Bahnke said. “When the city initially requested consideration to homeport a large icebreaker in 2020, we promoted Kodiak for its community infrastructure, access to quality education, and vessel logistic support. We believe there is a mutual benefit to the community and the USCG.”
A draft request from City Mayor Pat Branson was ready as of last week. Its current status was not immediately known. The city hopes the Corps of Engineers will look at the condition of existing infrastructure, including docks, piers, bulkheads, breakwaters and survey the water depth and condition of navigational channels. The goal would be that the study would also analyze the shoreline and erosion patterns, and evaluate the port of Kodiak’s capacity to handle increased cargo and vessels, according to the drafted letter.
The study will investigate locations with adequate water depth in and around Kodiak for a medium-class icebreaker, cruise ships and other vessels. The average length of similar general investigation studies is three years, and they can cost as much as $3 million. The city will be submitting a funding request for $500,000 to its congressional delegation. The cost of the feasibility study would be $1 million annually. The city would be required to pay half of the cost of the study.
The city’s request was made as an update to the city’s supported federal issues, putting the study at the top of the supported federal issues.
If the city’s request is offered and approved for fiscal year 2024, funding for the city contribution could potentially come from a combination of sales tax proceeds, non-federal grants, and private or public partnership contributions, according to Bahnke. Also, up to half of the city’s cost may consist of in-kind service contributions such as surveys, soil investigation, design, and public involvement, according to Bahnke.
Before the study is conducted, two congressional actions for the authorization and appropriation of funds for the study would need to occur, according to Bahnke.
“In the meantime, we’ll continue to strategize on a path forward with a plan that is acceptable to the Council,” Bahnke told KDM.
The due date for the federal capital improvement projects list is today. The city will be submitting the request to the congressional project portal and follow-up to include the council’s amended resolution at its regular meeting next Thursday, according to Bahnke.
Base Kodiak already has been targeted for expansion. It will be homeporting two fast-response cutters and two offshore-patrol cutters. To accommodate these, Base Kodiak will receive $210 million for new key projects including a fuel pier, housing and a child development center.
About $40 million will go to housing Coast Guard families and another $40 million will be used for the child development facility. These will meet the needs for the increasing size of the growing Coast Guard base.
“As we continue to see an increase of marine vessel traffic conducting research, commerce and security patrols in the Arctic, Kodiak is in a strategic location to provide a level of support to a variety of sectors, including the USCG,” Bahnke said.
