201228-G-NB914-141

Members of the Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) deck department work in below freezing temperatures to remove ice from the ship’s deck and deck equipment while underway in the Chukchi Sea, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. 

 Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia

The city of Kodiak is seeking help from the federal government to authorize and partly fund a study looking into the feasibility for Kodiak to homeport a Coast Guard icebreaker.

The March 9 City Council work session presented a draft request, which would go to the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers for study. 

