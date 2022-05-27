Kodiak resident Tommie Heenan found the official 2022 KDM Crab Fest Token at Coon Field shortly before noon Friday. She took away a check valued at $1,000 for being the winner of the first-time event.
The token — a four-inch-wide circular piece of wood with the Crab Fest logo “Let’s Get Crackin’!” on it — had been placed under one of the eaves of the Coon Field equipment and supply shed near Mill Bay Road.
Like many token hunters, Tommie said the Day 1 clue wasn’t much help.
“We didn’t want to give it away on the first day,” KDM Publisher Kevin Bumgarner said with a smile.
When Tommie saw the Day 2 clue — “You’ll be able to see more than one school if you’re searching the right spot, but the magic token isn’t on school property” — she headed to the winning location.
At first she looked for the token in the dugouts and on and around the bleachers before going to the supply shed.
“I hope everyone who participated in the token search event had a good time,” said Bumgarner. “It was fun interacting with people who stopped by the office and the Chamber booth at Crab Fest looking for clues.”
As publisher of KDM, Bumgarner said it is important to him to be involved in and give back to a community that has shown so much support for the Kodiak Daily Mirror throughout the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.