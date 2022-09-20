The next meeting of the Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force is today. Bycatch has been a hot topic lately. But what is it, exactly?

“Bycatch” is defined as non-target fish that are harvested in a fishery but are not sold or kept. Steep declines in stocks of important directed fisheries for crab, salmon and halibut have spurred widespread concern about the amounts of these species caught and discarded as bycatch, mostly in trawl fisheries.

