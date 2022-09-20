The next meeting of the Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force is today. Bycatch has been a hot topic lately. But what is it, exactly?
“Bycatch” is defined as non-target fish that are harvested in a fishery but are not sold or kept. Steep declines in stocks of important directed fisheries for crab, salmon and halibut have spurred widespread concern about the amounts of these species caught and discarded as bycatch, mostly in trawl fisheries.
Therefore, the Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force was created by Gov. Dunleavy last November, with a one-year life span and the following mandate:
“The ABRT is established for the purpose of exploring the issue of bycatch and providing recommendations to policy makers with the goal of improving the health and sustainability of Alaska’s fisheries, and protecting Alaska’s record as a leader of fisheries’ conservation and sustainability.”
What is Implicit in this language is the idea that bycatch is indeed a threat to both the very “health and sustainability” of Alaska’s fisheries, as well as its reputation as a world leader in management practices.
The Task Force is comprised of voting members representing the trawl, halibut, crab and salmon fisheries, as well as the charter sector, and personal and sport use. Rounding out the group are representatives from the state’s Departments of Fish and Game and Commerce, the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council, Alaska Natives and CDQ entities, as well as one mayor from a coastal Alaska community, and one member of the public.
The Task Force is specifically tasked to study the impacts of bycatch using the best available science so that it can recommend policies “informed by a better understanding of the issue of bycatch of high-value fishery resources.” In other words, what can managers and policy makers do to help minimize the harms due to bycatch on declining crab, halibut and salmon fisheries that have great value to a broad range of users?
This is a good question.
The traditional tools to regulate bycatch are the limits on PSC, or Prohibited Species Catch. These caps on the amounts of crab, halibut and some salmon species allowed to be caught with target species already exist in many trawl fisheries, where exceeding them can mean closure of the fishery. They can go up and down based on the relative abundance of the prohibited species. But for many trawl fisheries there is a floor to the PSC cap. The PSC floor is the minimum allowance of prohibited species trawl fisheries can accidentally catch along with their target species. No matter how low the prohibited species stocks fall, that minimum PSC allowance never falls below a predetermined floor.
The reasoning behind PSC floors is that there is a balance to be struck between trying to limit bycatch, which is required by the Magnuson Stevens Act, and achieving Optimum Yield, which is also required by the Magnuson Stevens Act. A trawl fishery that delivers food and wealth to the nation is calculated to have value that must be measured and balanced against the mandate to minimize bycatch. But what weight should each be given? Is it more important to try to save iconic stocks like chinook salmon, or to ensure the health of an industry that provides jobs for thousands, and food for millions?
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council recently surprised many by moving to link PSC limits for halibut to halibut abundance, or lack of it, for the Amendment 80 fleet, which fishes for flatfish in the Bering Sea. Linking the level of prohibited species allowed as bycatch to the status of stocks could mean a very low level of allowed bycatch, potentially closing trawl fisheries early.
And then there are questions like “unobserved mortality,” or crab that are killed in the Bering Sea by contact with trawl gear but never brought to the surface. Presently, unobserved mortality is not counted against a trawl fleet’s crab PSC limit, but lumped in with natural mortality. Crab industry representatives have suggested that an estimate of unobserved mortality be added to the trawl fleet’s accrued crab PSC. This could be especially tricky, because we do not even know how much bottom contact actually occurs. While hard-on-the-bottom gear is prohibited in wide swaths of the Bering Sea to protect crab, “pelagic” or mid-water gear is mostly uninhibited. But much discussion has centered around the fact that “pelagic” gear actually contacts the bottom regularly, as much as 80% of the time, depending on the vessel. This raises two questions: How much unobserved mortality should be attributed to such contact? And is it time to redefine what “pelagic” means in terms of management?
The most obvious takeaway from an examination of bycatch management is how much we don’t know. For instance, salmon bycatch management is limited by how little we know of their life cycles outside of the freshwater. Crab bycatch management is hampered by the fact we are ignorant about their lives and movements outside the summer months, when the trawl survey is conducted.
The agenda for today’s Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force meeting is simple. New business has only two items. The first is, “Finalize research recommendations for ABRT report to Gov. Dunleavy.” The second item is “Discuss next steps.”
That one could be interesting.
Their last meeting is next month, when they will present their final report. The Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force is scheduled to blink out of existence on Nov. 31st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.