Thursday marked the last day of classes for the current school year in the Kodiak Island Borough School District. Unlike most of the underclassmen in the district, however, Superintendent Larry LeDoux won’t be returning next year.
After 43 years in education, LeDoux will retire at the end of the scholastic year. His last day will be June 30, and that will not be a happy day for him, he said.
“I didn’t retire from the superintendent position because I was tired; I didn’t retire because of COVID; I didn’t retire because of health. I retired because two years ago we were really ready to make some progress toward the future of our kids in reading (and) math, and then COVID hit,” he said.
The school district had already been working on ways to improve student reading and math skills. Those plans were about to go into effect when COVID delayed them, he said. Now that things have calmed down the school district is ready to implement these changes, but it will take several years. During that time, the district will need stability at the top, especially in the superintendent position.
“It’s heartbreaking. I know it’s the right thing to do, to let go.”
LeDoux intends to find more work for himself after he retires as superintendent. He has been working since he was 10 and got his first paper route. In the years between then and now, he has held numerous jobs, including everything from cannery worker to chemist. He also helped his father build houses, and he served as a teacher, a principal, the Education Commissioner in former Gov. Sarah Palin’s administration and, of course, superintendent in the Kodiak Island Borough School District.
However, just because he knows that he wants to work, he isn’t sure what he will do yet, he said.
LeDoux doesn’t have many hobbies, because his career has taken up a lot of his free time. And he likes to keep busy. He is looking forward to “learning how to be human again” and making more trips to California and Atlanta to see his grandchildren.
Cyndy Mika will take his place as the next superintendent starting July 1. For the past few months, Mika and LeDoux have been working closely to prepare Mika for her new role.
