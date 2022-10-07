The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy reached the top of the world last Friday after traversing the frozen Arctic Ocean.
The Healy, a medium-sized icebreaker, departed Dutch Harbor Sept. 4 on its journey to reach 90 degrees north. The ship supported oceanographic research with National Science Foundation-funded scientists throughout the transit.
It’s the third time the Healy has traveled to the North Pole since its commissioning in 1999.
“The crew of Healy is proud to reach the North Pole,” said commanding officer Kenneth Boda. “This rare opportunity is a highlight of our Coast Guard careers. We are honored to demonstrate Arctic operational capability and facilitate the study of this strategically important and rapidly changing region,” he added.
The Healy is on a months-long deployment to conduct oceanographic research at the furthest reaches of the northern latitudes. The 420-foot icebreaker is the largest ship in the Coast Guard, capable of breaking through four-and-half feet of ice at three knots.
The ship has 34 scientists and technicians from multiple universities and institutions aboard, and nearly 100 crew. The Healy left its Seattle homeport July 11.
In July and August, the Healy made way into the Beaufort and Chukchi Seas, deploying underwater sensors, sea gliders and acoustic buoys to study Arctic hydrodynamics. The operations are part of the Office of Naval Research’s Arctic Mobile Observing System.
The ship also is supporting U.S. national security objectives by projecting a persistent ice-capable U.S. presence in Arctic U.S. territorial waters and patrolling the United States’ maritime border with Russia.
While transiting to the North Pole, the Healy embarked a team of researchers as a part of the Synoptic Arctic Survey, an international research program that collects Arctic data across multiple scientific disciplines.
“We are excited to reach the Pole!” said Woods Hole oceanographer Dr. Carin Ashjian, co-leader of the scientific party, in a statement. “We have little information from the ocean and seafloor at the Western Arctic so what we collect here is very valuable. Our work with the Healy crew is producing important science.”
After deploying a series of instruments to collect data, crew members and the science team enjoyed taking pictures and posing with a “North Pole” that had been erected on the ice.
The Healy also used the unique setting to advance two crewmembers’ Coast Guard rank and conduct a ceremony for three others who each achieved five years of sea service.
