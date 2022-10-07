220927-G-G0200-1001

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Deborah Heldt Cordone, Auxiliary Public Affairs Specialist 1

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy cuts a channel through a multi-year snow and ice pack as it transits the Arctic Ocean to the North Pole late last month.

 U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy reached the top of the world last Friday after traversing the frozen Arctic Ocean.

The Healy, a medium-sized icebreaker, departed Dutch Harbor Sept. 4 on its journey to reach 90 degrees north. The ship supported oceanographic research with National Science Foundation-funded scientists throughout the transit.

