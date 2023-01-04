The Kodiak Island Borough School District chartered a plane from Ravn Alaska on Sunday to help teachers and staff trying to get back to Kodiak who were stranded in Anchorage.
Alaska Airlines’ canceled its New Year’s Eve flights because of high winds. Most of the teachers and staff were going to board Alaska Flight 177 before it was canceled. Close to 50 teachers and staff would not have been able to get home via Alaska Airlines before Jan. 10.
Ravn was able to fly 37 teachers, principals and district families — along with two dogs — into Kodiak on Sunday. This was the first time the school district was known to have needed to charter an aircraft for staff members to get to Kodiak, according to school officials.
While all teachers and staff who were stuck in Anchorage were able to make it back to Kodiak in time for the start of class on Tuesday, an unknown number of staff members who haven’t made it to Kodiak yet are stuck trying to get out of the Lower 48.
Superintendent Cyndy Mika helped to coordinate efforts to charter the plane. Mika herself, however, has not been as fortunate. As of Tuesday, she told KDM she was still stuck in Texas after airlines canceled her flights back to Kodiak.
“Thinking about that many staff out, [I was wondering]: Were we going to be able to safely open our schools?” Mika said. “And the amount of money our people were having to spend on hotels and food being stuck in Anchorage. It’s unprecedented. [Chartering a flight] is what I think needed to happen.”
The school paid upfront costs for chartering the plane, which totaled approximately $24,000. Staff will have to pay the school back for the costs at $360 a person, Mika said.
“We’ve got to take care of our people,” Mika said. “They were stressed about not getting back on island. They were racking up bills.”
Even though the stranded teachers and staff members will have to pay back their part of the chartered flight, Mika pointed out that it is a lot less expensive than paying for an extra 10 days in an Anchorage hotel.
The Coast Guard also lent a hand to Kodiak residents. Coast Guard dependents who happened to be KIBSD teachers and staff were able to fly into Kodiak on a provided C-130. This allowed the school district to take some staff members off its list to fly on the chartered plane.
Unfortunately, the stranded staff members’ luggage didn’t fit on the charter, school officials said. Instead, their luggage will be coming in a U-Haul on the M/V Tustumena ferry scheduled to arrive today.
Debbie Rohrer, director of student activities, assisted in chartering the plane for staff members. She contacted Erik Howard, owner of Island Air Service, to help find the charter.
Howard opened the runway despite Island Air Service being closed so the charter could land.
“Island Air was extremely helpful, and Erik was extremely helpful,” Rohrer said. “A lot of thanks to him. I’m thankful the weather was nice so the plane could get in and get back out.”
