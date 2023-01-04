Flight

Courtesy of Mat Freeman

Kodiak Island Borough School District staff and family filled a charter flight from Anchorage to Kodiak on New Year’s Day.  

The Kodiak Island Borough School District chartered a plane from Ravn Alaska on Sunday to help teachers and staff trying to get back to Kodiak who were stranded in Anchorage. 

Alaska Airlines’ canceled its New Year’s Eve flights because of high winds. Most of the teachers and staff were going to board Alaska Flight 177 before it was canceled. Close to 50 teachers and staff would not have been able to get home via Alaska Airlines before Jan. 10.

