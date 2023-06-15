Disruptive actions allegedly caused by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union have resulted in halted cargo operations at the Port of Seattle, among other places, leading to delays in and bypasses of Kodiak.
Cargo operations shut down temporarily last Saturday at the Port of Seattle, according to the Pacific Maritime Association. A day earlier, the maritime association said various West Coast ports, including Tacoma, were to continue to be affected by “coordinated and disruptive work actions” that started June 2 by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.
Vessels run by Matson Navigation of Alaska, by far the largest sea-based transportation company serving Kodiak, come from Tacoma to the Port of Alaska in Anchorage twice a week. From there ships go from Anchorage to Kodiak twice a week before heading back to Tacoma.
Dylan Faber, manager of government and community affairs with Matson, said service to Anchorage has been delayed but so far not by more than 24 hours. But to keep on track, Matson decided to bypass Kodiak this week.
So far even that impact has been minimal, according to Matson.
“The community’s used to it, and we do our best to communicate as much in advance to minimize impacts of those bypasses as much as we can,” Faber said.
Matson gives notice to communities, including Kodiak, that rely on its shipping services. In more dire situations, Matson has flown in supplies or used the ferry service to supply Kodiak with essentials.
“We don’t know what it’s going to look like if this continues, but what I can say is that we’re committed to serving Kodiak and making sure that your shelves stay stocked, and you are getting the supplies you need,” Faber said.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union is denying the Pacific Maritime Association’s accusations of coordinated stoppages.
The Pacific Maritime Association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union have been trying to create a contract that covers more than 22,000 dock workers at 29 ports along the U.S. West Coast since May 2022. The previous contract expired July 1, 2022.
Last Saturday, the ILWU said it “remains committed to bargaining a contract that is fair and equitable and represents the hard work and contributions of its members toward the ongoing success of the multibillion-dollar shipping industry.
“Despite what you are hearing from [the Pacific Maritime Association], West Coast ports are open as we continue to work under our expired collective bargaining agreement,” ILWU President Willie Adams said.
The ILWU also said both sides continue to negotiate and “are committed to reaching an agreement.”
