Disruptive actions allegedly caused by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union have resulted in halted cargo operations at the Port of Seattle, among other places, leading to delays in and bypasses of Kodiak.

Cargo operations shut down temporarily last Saturday at the Port of Seattle, according to the Pacific Maritime Association. A day earlier, the maritime association said various West Coast ports, including Tacoma, were to continue to be affected by “coordinated and disruptive work actions” that started June 2 by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.

