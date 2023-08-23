Karluk school

The Native Village of Karluk has the smallest population of Kodiak’s rural communities. 

 ALISTAIR GARDINER/Kodiak Daily Mirror

As Karluk continues to seek families to help re-open its village school, the Kodiak Island Borough Board of Education learned more about what would be needed to re-open the village’s three-classroom schoolhouse during Monday night’s work session.

The Karluk school building is owned by the Kodiak Island Borough, and has had minimal use and maintenance performed since the district closed it in 2015.

