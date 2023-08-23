As Karluk continues to seek families to help re-open its village school, the Kodiak Island Borough Board of Education learned more about what would be needed to re-open the village’s three-classroom schoolhouse during Monday night’s work session.
The Karluk school building is owned by the Kodiak Island Borough, and has had minimal use and maintenance performed since the district closed it in 2015.
One room is used by village homeschoolers, visitors sometimes billet in another, and very occasionally Karluk holds community events there.
Darin Hargraves, maintenance and facilities director for the Kodiak Island Borough School District, told the school board he was “pleasantly surprised” at the condition of the school following an Aug. 10 site visit. “We thought we’d be walking into broken pipes, but there were none. There was no mildew and no bats in the gym.”
Hargraves said there hasn’t been a lot of maintenance performed over the past seven years, “…but it appears the borough has been keeping up with the boiler.”
Hargraves told the school board that it would take about two weeks of full-time work to get minor things done to re-open the school, like changing batteries and bulbs for emergency lighting, updating fire extinguishers and other safety equipment, resetting digital boiler controls, stopping some minor plumbing leaks and fixing a few lighting ballasts.
“Overall the building wasn’t in too bad a shape, it just needs a little TLC. … If it would be put back into service, we can get it open,” Hargraves told KDM.
The building is on city power, and its 6,000-gallon fuel tank is about a third full.
At Monday’s work session, Assistant School Superintendent Kim Saunders offered a brief financial report on re-opening the school.
She said the Karluk school, if it had a student population of 10, the minimum to receive state funding, would bring in about $371,500. Building upkeep, utilities, one teacher, a part-time helper, curriculum and other costs would come in at approximately $439,000.
That’s $67,000 over the current school budget. School board member Judy Carstens is asking the district to tap the brakes on re-opening the school until the village shows a solid student population.
An online search for families to move to Karluk and live expense-free for a year has yet to bear fruit, and as of Tuesday morning, Karluk’s student population remained at two, each of whom receives homeschool services from the district.
Earlier this month, Tribal Council Treasurer/Secretary Kathryn Reft told KDM the council is working with an enthusiastic family of seven from the Lower 48 — with five school-age kids.
But the family isn’t in Karluk yet, and she couldn’t confirm that they would follow through. “We’re crossing our fingers, and what makes it exciting is that their kids are excited about it. We’ve talked with them, and we think they will thrive here in Karluk.”
Reft could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
“School starts Monday, and at this point, we’re still waiting for them to get to 10 students. Even if they do get there, at this point we would have to wait until later in the school year to open,” Carstens told KDM.
State regulations require a minimum enrollment of 10 throughout the month of October for the school to qualify for state funding.
Carstens said she thinks the Karluk plan to go online for school-aged families came too late for the ’23-’24 school year. “It sprang up so fast, and they didn’t reach out to us when they started this. The bottom line is I’m not in favor. We’d be taking that money from other students,” she said.
Carstens said she wants to wait until Karluk is at a solid 10 students before continuing to re-open the school. “The two students that are there, we provide well for them with a homeschool curriculum through AK Teach, we provide their Internet and the room in the school,” Carstens said.
