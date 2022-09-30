The lives of our family, friends and co-workers are more important than the day-to-day work we do. In recognition of that, we are going to be printing our paper remotely for the next three weeks so our pressman can join his family in the Philippines while they grieve over and bury his mother.
Starting with our Monday print edition and going through Oct. 21, we will be printing our paper at our sister publication in Fairbanks, and then it will be air-shipped back to Kodiak for distribution. On most days during this three-week period, that means you’ll be receiving your Kodiak Daily Mirror a day late.
Please do not blame your carrier or the person who delivers your mail. They will continue to get your paper to you as quickly as they can. And it’s not the fault of our partners who sell single copies at area stores, or the person who puts fresh papers in our news racks around town.
During this time, I’d like to remind print subscribers that they can go to our website — kodiakdailymirror.com — and get all our local news in real time at no extra cost. If you need help setting up an online account, please contact Janet or Raquelyn at 486-3227. They would be glad to assist.
I know that the news doesn’t slow down or stop because of anyone’s special circumstances. So during this unusual time, we will be moving more breaking news to our website. For instance, we will be reporting next week’s local election results as quickly as they are available online.
As always, I appreciate your loyalty, support and appreciation for what the Kodiak Daily Mirror has meant to this community for more than 80 years. And I appreciate your patience during this difficult time for the Kodiak Daily Mirror family.
