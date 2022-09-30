The lives of our family, friends and co-workers are more important than the day-to-day work we do. In recognition of that, we are going to be printing our paper remotely for the next three weeks so our pressman can join his family in the Philippines while they grieve over and bury his mother.

Starting with our Monday print edition and going through Oct. 21, we will be printing our paper at our sister publication in Fairbanks, and then it will be air-shipped back to Kodiak for distribution. On most days during this three-week period, that means you’ll be receiving your Kodiak Daily Mirror a day late.

