The Tanner crab fishery went by in a flash this year. It’s been less than two weeks since the season started and quotas have been met in all of the Kodiak area, and the Eastern and Southwestern Sections of the South Peninsula District, as of Tuesday, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
The landings for the Kodiak area are still being counted and probably won’t be known until the end of the week, Cassandra Whiteside, ADF&G assistant area management biologist, said. The numbers from the Southeast District are almost all in, and it looks like there were 394,038 pounds of Tanner crab caught, which is only 6,000 below forecast. Eighty-six vessels from Kodiak participated in the season. That is a stark contrast to 2021, when the Tanner stock was so low that the season was canceled.
“I think, in general, everything went really well this year,” Whiteside said.
The Department of Fish and Game set the total allowable catch limit for Tanners at 1.8 million pounds this season, which is more than four times as much as the quota for the 2019 season. Going into the season, the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative negotiated that Tanners will be worth $8.10 per pound, which is almost twice as much as the per-pound cost of the 2020 season, which was $4.25.
