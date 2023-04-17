Kodiak Island Borough saw a four-digit increase in the amount of fentanyl seized by law enforcement officials between 2021 and 2022, according to data released by the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit.
The borough’s increase in the amount of fentanyl seized was much higher than anywhere else in the state, according to data from the trooper-led task force.
Kodiak saw approximately a 7,900 percent increase in the amount of fentanyl seized between 2021 and 2022. Specifically, the amount of fentanyl seized by state troopers in Kodiak totaled 3,152.15 grams, or almost 7 pounds of the highly addictive substance.
In 2021, the total amount of fentanyl seized in Kodiak was only 39 grams, according to Austin McDaniel, communications director for the Alaska State Troopers. The amount of fentanyl seized in Kodiak in 2020 was only 20.5 grams, according to KDM calculations of state data.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that doctors can prescribe legally to treat patients with chronic pain, severe pain following surgery or the pain involved in cancer treatments.
Fentanyl also has potential for great misuse and abuse because of its potency and addictive powers. The fentanyl seized in Kodiak is generally being manufactured in Mexico, according to Kodiak City Police Chief Tim Putney. Often, dealers create fentanyl pills that are designed to look like other legally prescribed painkillers.
The Drug Enforcement Administration has declared fentanyl the deadliest drug in America.
But it isn’t the only illicit drug seeing an increase in Kodiak. The amount of methamphetamines seized, for instance, saw an increase in Kodiak last year of about 700 percent, and the total amount of meth seized rose to 12,864.91 grams in 2022, up from 1,661.30 grams in 2021.
Putney attributed the rising number of drug seizures to supply and demand.
“Unfortunately, there’s just a lot of people who seem to use illegal drugs in Kodiak,” Putney said in an interview with KDM. “Fentanyl seems like it must be easier to obtain and distribute. When we send things to the crime lab, they’re finding fentanyl mixed in with other things where historically... [it was] by itself.”
Kodiak Island Borough is seeing more than three times the increase in methamphetamine seized and almost twice as much fentanyl seized compared to the rest of the state from 2021 to 2022.
“The focus is on local, state and federal law enforcement working together with a network of other investigators around the state,” Putney said. “Nobody really should be doing this on their own.”
Looked at another way, the Kodiak Island Borough last year accounted for 15.8% of the fentanyl seized in the state of Alaska and 11.7% of all the seized methamphetamines.
The state in 2022 seized 81,570 grams of methamphetamine and 26,850 grams of fentanyl. In 2021, the state seized 25,838 grams of methamphetamines and 612 grams of fentanyl, according to Alaska drug reports.
It’s hard to know how many people on the island are using fentanyl, or any type of drug, said Sgt. Garret Frost with the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit in a previous interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror.
Typically, law enforcement encounters a number of repeat offenders, which do not constitute the entire population of drug users. Even though there are many unknowns, there are patterns in the users who are caught: most of them are in the City of Kodiak and the majority of them are between the ages of 20 to 35, according to Frost in previous KDM reporting.
Through conversations with people who are arrested, people tend to start using drugs for one of two reasons: They succumb to peer pressure, or they had a serious injury or underwent a surgery and were prescribed too many painkillers, which led to their addiction, according to previous KDM reporting.
Anyone with information about illegal drugs can report drug activity to law enforcement. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Alaska State Troopers using AKTips. Alternatively, tips can be submitted securely online at akhidta.org.
