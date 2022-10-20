Trash

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

A sign at the Dark Lake Field instructs people not to place trash on the ground.  

$20,200.

That’s the cost to Kodiak taxpayers so far this year to dispose of the 44,480 pounds of illegally dumped trash and junk appliances left near one of the borough’s large Dumpsters, according to interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.