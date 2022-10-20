$20,200.
That’s the cost to Kodiak taxpayers so far this year to dispose of the 44,480 pounds of illegally dumped trash and junk appliances left near one of the borough’s large Dumpsters, according to interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad.
“We try to stay on top of it,” Conrad said. “There’s always been a couple times a month where we’ve got to go pick something up, but it’s been getting worse the last year or so. Almost every day borough main- tenance workers or employees of Alaska Waste, which carries the borough’s solid waste pickup contract, deal with bags of garbage — or worse — left outside the big bear-re- sistant metal boxes. Carpets, lumber, mattresses, sofas — you name it.”
Just leaving the latch open on one of the big “roll-off” dumpsters can cause bear problems and more trash to be spread around, which attracts more bears and more mess. That’s happening more often, too, he added.
“We are going to have a conversation with the Assembly about this,” Conrad said.
Illegal dumping already is addressed in borough code as an unlawful act, with fines ranging from $50 for a first offense to $1,000 for a fourth and subsequent offenses.
But it’s hard to make a bust for illegal dumping. Law enforcement officials practically have to catch the dumper red-handed.
“You need observation and evidence,” Conrad said. “The police have the ability to enforce that ordinance, but do I want to have them watching the garbage cans or spending their time investigating more serious offenses?”
He said cameras don’t work either because of the legal difficulty of linking a particular vehicle with a particular bag of trash after the fact. Disposing of household junk legally in Kodiak is cheap. Getting rid of worn-out household appliances — except for refrigerators — is free. (Refrigerators cost $10.) But citizens do have to take them to the landfill at 1203 Monashka Bay Road.
These things also can be dumped for free:
• Car batteries
• Household hazardous waste, up to 40 pounds per month
• Marine debris, not including fishing gear, up to 10 cubic yards
• Used motor oil, up to five gallons per month
• Car tires without rims
• Household waste, up to 260 pounds per day
Larger quantities of hazardous household waste can be disposed of for free at the annual disposal event, usually the first weekend in May. Commercial waste carries fees for particular items. For example, building construction or demolition waste costs $365 a ton to dump at the landfill.
Recycling is also a relatively inexpensive option. Recycling of most paper products, numbers 1 and 2 plastics, and aluminum is free at Threshold Services Inc., 380 Von Scheele Way. Metals recycling is available at Nick’s Auto Wrecking & Metal Recycling, 346 Sargent Creek Road. Call 907-486-2755 for details.
Borough Solid Waste Committee member Andie Wall said despite the low cost of legal disposal, illegal dumping is an issue that won’t seem to go away.
“It’s come up since I started — getting people to understand that it impacts every single rate payer,” Wall said. “If education and outreach don’t do it, then what? Enforcement is difficult; it’s really hard to catch somebody doing it.”
Wall, who said she was speaking to the KDM as a member of the public rather than a spokesperson for the committee, also asked whether illegal dumpers could be cited for bear baiting.
“I don’t know if it’s a lack of understanding or a lack of care,” Wall said. “Do we want our taxpayers’ dollars going to clean up somebody else’s trash?”
To report illegal dumping, call the Kodiak Borough’s Engineering & Facilities office at 907-486-9343 or Alaska Waste at 907-486-5308.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.