Kodiak’s gas prices are closer to the highest in the state than to the state of Alaska’s average for unleaded gasoline, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 398 gas stations and KDM research.
Kodiak’s average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is 76 cents more expensive than the state average.
The average price for a gallon of gas throughout Kodiak’s road system sat at $4.69 per gallon on Monday, including the Bell’s Flats Little Store. The state average was $3.93 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data.
On Monday, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Kodiak at the downtown Gas-N-Go was $4.73 while in Bells Flats it was $4.67. It was $4.73 a gallon at the Petro Express near Safeway and $4.63 a gallon at the Mill Bay area’s Gas-N-Go.
“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum.” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a statement. “Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices. Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy.
“With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices. However, while a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline. But relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far.”
Average gasoline prices in Alaska have risen 5.0 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey. Prices in Alaska are 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but are still 73.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago with an average of $4.67 per gallon.
The cheapest station in Alaska on April 30 was priced at $3.69 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.30 per gallon.
Anchorage has a far lower average price of gasoline than Kodiak, which was at $3.91 per gallon on May 1.
The national average gas price fell 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58 a gallon on Monday. The national average is up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Unleaded gasoline prices for Alaska,
May 1, 2023: $3.93/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)
May 1, 2022: $4.67/g (U.S. Average: $4.17/g)
May 1, 2021: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
May 1, 2020: $2.01/g (U.S. Average: $1.77/g)
May 1, 2019: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
May 1, 2018: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)
May 1, 2017: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)
May 1, 2016: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
May 1, 2015: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
May 1, 2014: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)
May 1, 2013: $3.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.