Kodiak’s gas prices are closer to the highest in the state than to the state of Alaska’s average for unleaded gasoline, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 398 gas stations and KDM research.

Kodiak’s average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is 76 cents more expensive than the state average. 

