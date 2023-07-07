The Kodiak Economic Development Corp. is planning to add a full-time executive director along with the possibility of adding someone to oversee the community land trust if that project is approved.
KEDC has been a volunteer- and board-driven organization for most of its existence, with part-time Project Manager Mallory Arnold serving as its only employee.
Increases in its scope of operation and in funding have allowed for the nonprofit to start considering its staffing needs.
“We’ve grown to the point where we just can’t sustain the level of activity with volunteers, so we need to hire a full-time executive director,” John Whiddon, president of KEDC’s board, told KDM.
The executive director will be responsible for administrative and program management, according to the job description. The position will report to the KEDC board and have a salary between $85,000 and $95,000, depending on experience.
Whiddon has been serving as the de facto director on a part-time basis. He told KDM he isn’t interested in applying for the executive director’s position.
“We would love to hire a local person with knowledge of Kodiak, and understands Kodiak’s economy, business, clients, geography and the challenges we have here,” Whiddon said. “It’s open to anybody nationally, but I think a local person if they have a great skill set would have a leg up.”
As a part of KEDC’s efforts to develop a land trust and do other things to grow the Kodiak economy, the city of Kodiak budgeted $150,000 for KEDC for Fiscal Year 2024. The nonprofit is currently funded mostly by the city of Kodiak, according to Whiddon. But it is seeking to expand its funding base through grants and other methods.
The executive director will oversee whatever staff is eventually hired to manage the community land trust, which is currently KEDC’s most high-profile effort. If approved, the community land trust would seek to make middle-income, professional housing more affordable by leasing rather than selling land to builders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.