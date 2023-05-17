The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education hired 13 educators to fill many of the vacant teaching positions in the school district, including four educators from the Philippines.
The school district filled those positions for Fiscal Year 2024 during the regular meeting last Monday. That leaves only a few vacant positions to fill before the next school year begins.
Six full-time and two half-time teaching positions are still without apparent interest, and six other vacant positions are in the final stages of the hiring process, according to Assistant Superintendent Kim Saunders during the meeting. “We’re really in a good place compared to where we were last year in terms of how many openings we have.”
Last August, the school district had almost 50 vacant positions throughout the district, according to previous KDM reporting.
Several of the teachers on the list are re-applying for positions in the school district after their short-term contracts have ended. “We are especially excited to welcome those members of the team back,” Saunders said.
Two of the hired educators are coming from the Philippines after meeting the school district at a job fair. The educators were screened and initially met in the Philippines and are the only two out of the 13 who came because of job fairs. The educators will be sponsored by the district to obtain work Visas to work in the village of Old Harbor as K-2 grade and 3-5 grade teachers.
The school district has previously hired teachers from the Philippines to be able to fill certified teaching positions. Those educators can work here for as many as three years. But Philippine educators will not be eligible for emigration after their three-year visa term is up, according to previous KDM reporting.
In addition to the two going to the Old Harbor, there are two teachers from the Philippines who are currently working in the state of Alaska on Visas. They will be transferring to Kodiak Island Borough School District to work as districtwide special education teachers.
“That’s a huge cultural shift from the Philippines to Old Harbor. Are they ready for that?” Board of Education member Jim Pryor asked.
Peggy Azuyak responded that the newly hired Philippine teachers grew up on an isolated rural island and are familiar with rural and remote communities. “They’re very adventurous and very excited about coming in and becoming a part of the community.”
The Old Harbor residents have also expressed excitement about the new teachers coming in as well, according to Board of Education member Judy Carstens.
Salaries for these 13 newly hired educators total more than $870,000, according to salary information provided in the meeting agenda. The highest paid among those being hired will make $83,921 a year. The highest paid hires all hold a master’s degree.
The school district receives a significant amount of its funding from the Borough Assembly. The school district’s original budget for Fiscal Year 2024 showed a $4.1 million budget deficit, something it has reduced to $2.4 million, according to KIBSD documents.
The KIBSD Board of Education approved its initial fiscal year 2024 budget on March 30, and sent it to the Borough Assembly on April 28.
The board increased its request from the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly by $500,000. The Borough Assembly has until May 28 to determine the amount of money it will make available for school funding once it receives the official budget document.
However, the Borough’s current budget for the school district does not include any borough funding beyond what the Assembly originally allocated.
