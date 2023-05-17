Kodiak High School

Kodiak High School. 

 Jack Barnwell/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education hired 13 educators to fill many of the vacant teaching positions in the school district, including four educators from the Philippines.

The school district filled those positions for Fiscal Year 2024 during the regular meeting last Monday. That leaves only a few vacant positions to fill before the next school year begins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.