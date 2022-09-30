• Bears are in a state of “hyperphagia” right now, which means they are trying to put on as much weight as possible before winter. This means they are in constant search of food. Natural foods (salmon, berries) are becoming less and less available, which means bears will be drawn to any potential food sources they can find so residents should be extra cautious with attractants (e.g. handle trash appropriately, put bird feeders away, don’t leave game meat out, fence your poultry/livestock).
• Continuously be “bear aware” when you are out and about on Kodiak Island, particularly when hiking or traveling in the woods, vegetated areas, or areas with potential attractants.
