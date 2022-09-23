The potential to make Kodiak the center for a flourishing mariculture industry is real, backers say.
Such enthusiasm comes after a successful local pilot project last summer sent 80,000 pounds of cultivated Kodiak kelp to the Lower 48 for livestock feed, and as state and federal governments spend to establish Alaska mariculture in a nascent world market.
The Kodiak Economic Development Corp. is establishing a mariculture working group to organize industry members, including local fishermen, Native village organizations and outside processing and marketing interests.
KEDC President John Whiddon said it’s time for Kodiak to step up and get serious about mariculture. He’s gathering local interests early next month to establish a single organization to promote mariculture here. “Other regions have had a steady voice in the development of mariculture in the state; so far Kodiak has not. We need to cooperate and collaborate to get a seat at the table in the development of the industry.”
Doing so would give Kodiak the chance to share in a $49 million Alaska mariculture funding initiative announced in July as part of the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better legislation.
Juneau-based Southeast Conference, the state and federally designated regional economic development organization for Southeast Alaska, led a coalition of Alaska economic development districts to receive the mariculture funding. Included is a $9.3 million revolving loan fund and $15.9 million for equipment and technology.
Kodiak needs capital, training and equipment to move forward, Whiddon said. “We’re at the beginning now; we have people, we have interest and now we have to scale up to create an industry.” He noted that villages will be part of the working group.
“There’s potential in Ouzinkie, there’s potential in Port Lions, Larsen Bay and Old Harbor. We’ve reached out to everyone we know to get on board. We need a single voice to make things happen,” Whiddon said.
A KEDC summer pilot project funded with a $250,000 grant from the Denali Commission illustrates Kodiak’s potential.
The project partners — Kodiak’s Sun’aq Tribe, California-based seaweed farmers Blue Evolution, Danish kelp marketers Ocean Rainforest and local fishermen — grew, harvested, processed and shipped 80,000 pounds of sugar kelp to a processing plant in South Dakota.
The shipment will be further processed and is eventually bound for Midwest hog and dairy farms, where it will be added to livestock feed. The chemical components in the kelp help livestock more efficiently digest feed.
According to Ocean Rainforest Alaska Regional Coordinator Ruby Dombeck, the project showed that top-level kelp processing can be done here. “The goal was to recreate the production line in Kodiak that we have in the Faroe Islands, and it worked.” (The Faroe Islands are the North Atlantic islands where Ocean Rainforest is based.)
At the Sun’aq Tribe’s Kodiak processing facility, workers chopped and fermented the kelp for seven days in large totes. The fermentation stabilizes the still-wet kelp for shipping.
In South Dakota, the kelp will be turned into a dry powder to be added to cows’ and hogs’ daily grain rations.
“Drying takes a lot of energy, and shipping the material you’d need to bring here to dry it properly is expensive, too,” Dombeck said.
Although the project was a success in showing the process can work here, producers need the ability to dry kelp here rather than expensively ship water to market.
That’s a real possibility if Kodiak can use the pilot to leverage public and private funding to create kelp processing infrastructure, said Kodiak fisherman Nick Mangini. “The potential for this is really incredible. There’s a market that’s going to keep growing, and we can get on the ground floor of this.”
Mangini led kelp harvesting this spring from partner Blue Evolution’s 60-acre kelp farm near town. Cultivated kelp takes approximately a year to grow and has to be harvested from the cables it grows on in April and May before the ocean water gets too warm. After 20 years in Kodiak’s ocean fisheries, he’s looking for a change. “I want to diversify my portfolio, so to speak. This is my passion, I want to give something back.”
Mangini envisions shoreside infrastructure including a facility to dry and process kelp for the North American ag market. “We need a plant to separate out the components of kelp and keep the processing here. We’re on the precipice now, and I think people are really starting to see the value we could create here.”
