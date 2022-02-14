The Emergency Operations Center announced 40 new COVID cases on Friday, bringing the total number of known COVID cases since the start of the pandemic up to 4,740. On Friday, there were 177 known cases of COVID, which was a 17% increase from the number of cases reported on Monday, Feb. 7, according to the Emergency Operations Center. However, this is fewer cases than the prior week, when the Emergency Operations Center reported 216 active cases of COVID.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,740 known cases of COVID on the island, according to the Emergency Operations Center’s report on Friday. Eleven people have died and 117 people have been hospitalized due to problems associated with coronavirus as of Friday, the EOC reported. As of Friday, no one was actively hospitalized because of problems associated with COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.