The Kodiak Island Borough School District has scaled down its masking and contact-tracing COVID protocols.
As of Monday, visitors will be allowed to enter school district buildings without wearing masks, Superintendent Larry LeDoux said. The district also stopped contact-tracing for COVID cases in schools and changed its requirements for close contacts.
Previously, the school district would have employees — at least 15 at a time — determining close contacts to infected students, according to the district’s head nurse Michelle Odlin. The school will continue to keep track of COVID cases, but — with the exception of giving families with elementary school students notice that a classmate has tested positive for the virus — the responsibility for contact tracing will go to families.
The district has also dropped the quarantine requirement for students and staff who are close contacts with people who tested positive for COVID, but strongly recommends that people follow those guidelines recommended by the public healthcare provider, according to a flier it released explaining its new close contact policies.
People who live with people who have contracted COVID have stricter guidelines: they must either refrain from attending school in person, receive COVID tests and wear a mask — or a combination of those actions — for the duration of the infected person’s isolation period, according to the new policies.
More information can be found on the district’s website.
The school will also be offering both take home tests and molecular tests for free, Odlin said. As the pandemic wanes, much of the funding that allowed health care clinics to provide free COVID tests has disappeared.
The most important test that someone can do is make sure that their kids are healthy before they go to school, keep them home if they are not, and make sure to remind kids that even the mildest symptoms can indicate an infection, Odlin said.
“I think we’re at a level where we are slowly removing mitigation levels, step by step, with the understanding they might return,” he said.
The district’s current approach is adopting the most non-aggressive mitigation policies it can, while keeping the students and staff safe, LeDoux said. If the mitigation measures do need to return, then the district has the infrastructure needed to swiftly reinstate them.
LeDoux does not foresee any other changes to the COVID policies happening during the rest of the school year. The district is looking to local public health officials and the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services for guidance, and so far, there has been no indication that schools should eliminate their isolation policies, Odlin said.
Now that things have calmed down, the staff can start catching up on the things that needed to be brushed aside during the pandemic, LeDoux said.
For the nurses in the district, that means conducting hearing and seeing tests once again, Odlin said. For other staff members, that means working to improve the students’ reading scores — which have been below national standards since before the pandemic — and looking at new ways to address inequality in the school district, including inequities caused by factors not related to school, LeDoux said.
The pandemic shined a light on the importance of a child’s home life to their academic career, LeDoux said. Food insecurity and the impacts of drug use, by both students and their family members, are two things that the school district will be directly grappling with going forward, he said.
“We will never be the district that we were before COVID started,” LeDoux said. “We’re going to be better.”
