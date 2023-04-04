The village of Ouzinkie has been without postal service for almost a year.
The village’s former Post Office worker left the city last summer, according to Mayor Elijah Jackson. And the Post Office has struggled to get someone into Ouzinkie since then to replace the previous worker’s departure.
“There was no notice or anything,” Jackson said in an interview with KDM. “I guess he told the community he was leaving about a week before he and his wife took off. They didn’t tell the Post Office until the day of.”
Other Kodiak Island villages, such as Old Harbor, still have an active postal service. But Ouzinkie’s tribes, government and businesses have struggled without the service for their village, according to Jackson.
“It’s hard to do business when you can’t mail out anything or receive any mail...,” Jackson said.
Ouzinkie, a hamlet on Spruce Island, had a population of 105 in 2021, according to U.S. Census data. That was down from 161 in 2010 and 225 in 2000.
Residents have been issuing complaints about their inability to pay bills. Other issues involve people who need hard copies signed that are unable to be moved, and certain necessities are now unable to go to or from Ouzinkie.
“I get a lot of complaints from the community about packages they’re waiting on,” Jackson said.
A postal service worker has been going to Ouzinkie from Kodiak about once a month to offer supplemental service. In addition, residents are using Island Air Service to move things between Ouzinkie and Kodiak. Without those options, the residents have to travel to Kodiak themselves to be able to move mail.
Four local people were hired about two months ago for positions at the Post Office. The positions include a full-time employee and three part-time employees. However, they have not yet been able to receive training to work.
“They’ve said they haven’t received an email back since then, so I know they’re struggling to get answers,” Jackson said.
A local has also been working in the Post Office for a few hours in the afternoons with extremely limited service as they do not have the training to fully take on the position of postal worker.
“Right now, I wish they would just send somebody until they send the new hires off for training,” Jackson said. “Even if they just sent one person off to training, that would be great. But send somebody… . We absolutely need our Post Office up and running.”
KDM could not reach anyone with the postal service who is involved with the hiring and training of new employees.
