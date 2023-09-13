The Bayside Volunteer Fire Department commemorated 9/11 and christened its new fast response fire and rescue vehicle Monday night.

The department took delivery of the vehicle last week. It’s a four-wheel drive, four-door Dodge 5500 equipped with a 450-gallon water tank, a diesel water pump, a multi-directional hose nozzle mounted on the front bumper and controlled with a cabin-mounted joystick. It also has water rescue equipment, including an inflatable rescue raft and ice-water Stearns survival suits and forest firefighting equipment. 

