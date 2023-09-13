The Bayside Volunteer Fire Department commemorated 9/11 and christened its new fast response fire and rescue vehicle Monday night.
The department took delivery of the vehicle last week. It’s a four-wheel drive, four-door Dodge 5500 equipped with a 450-gallon water tank, a diesel water pump, a multi-directional hose nozzle mounted on the front bumper and controlled with a cabin-mounted joystick. It also has water rescue equipment, including an inflatable rescue raft and ice-water Stearns survival suits and forest firefighting equipment.
“It’s going to be a jack of all trades,” said Bayside Fire Chief Scott Ellis. “It’s a very robust four-wheel drive, and it’ll do well in our areas, out the road past Abercrombie.”
The truck was custom made at Rebel Brush Trucks in Henderson, Nev.
Ellis, who before coming to Kodiak earlier this year served as fire chief in a Connecticut town about 90 minutes from Manhattan, spoke briefly about his experience during and after 9/11.
He told the story of how in the months after the attack, rail commuters into the city would step off the train to make room for firemen on their way to one of the many funerals for NYFD members. “That really made an impact. We all have a part to play, and we all are in the same family.”
A group of helpers at the event helped sustain an old firehouse custom Monday. Ellis told the story of how, during the old horse-drawn fire wagon days, firemen would have to push their wagons back into the firehall after deployment. “The horses didn’t have reverse,” he explained.
So a group from the crowd of 30 at the ceremony gathered to push the new fast attack truck into its bay at the fire department’s East Rezanof Drive firehall.
