Judge Stephen Wallace approved an order to transfer Evan Nicolai, 59, from the Goose Creek Correctional Facility in Port MacKenzie to Kodiak so Nicolai can plead guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in person. This decision was made during a telephone hearing on Tuesday morning.
Nicolai’s change-of-plea hearing is scheduled to take place on the afternoon of June 14, according to court records.
Last October, Nicolai, a monk associated with the Russian Orthodox Church in Kodiak, was charged with a Class B Felony for allegedly sexually abusing a minor, according to records from the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
He confessed to this crime after being escorted into the Kodiak Police Department by the parent of the abused child and a priest from the church, court documents state.
Nicolai confessed to molesting an 8-year-old boy numerous times over the course of multiple months, court documents state. The last of these alleged incidents occurred on Oct. 1, the day before Nicolai turned himself in.
During these alleged instances of molestation, Nicolai was permitted to live in housing provided by the Russian Orthodox Church, according to court documents.
On April 26, a plea agreement was filed with the courts. Under the terms of this agreement, Nicolai will plead guilty to the Class B Felony Charge. This agreement does not include any clauses that will dismiss or lessen the charges against Nicolai, according to District Attorney Gustaf Olson.
Nicolai is facing up to 99 years of imprisonment for this charge, according to a press release the Alaska Department of Law sent out in October, shortly after charges were made against Nicolai.
The public defender representing Nicolai could not be reached for comment.
Since walking into the Kodiak Police Department, Nicolai has remained in custody. Nicolai was granted a short-term protective order 10 days after his arrest, however he was denied a long-term protective order, according to court records.
Prior to coming to Kodiak, Nicolai pleaded guilty to an unclassified misdemeanor for assault, with recklessly causing injury in 2014 in Anchorage, according to state court records. This alleged incident was related to domestic violence, according to court records. Nicolai pleaded guilty the same day that the charges were filed, court records showed.
Nicolai was also charged with misdemeanor assault for creating fear of injury through conduct for that same incident, however this charge was dismissed by the prosecution, according to court documents.
