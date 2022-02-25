Imagine — after graduating high school — being told that you are never going to amount to anything in life. A gut-punch, for sure.
Those were the words that greeted Geoff Smith after receiving his high school diploma. It’s a good thing for Kodiak that those words didn’t send Smith to the canvas.
On Monday, Smith retires from the Kodiak Island Borough School District after 26 years as a special education teacher, director of student services and assistant superintendent.
“That is probably some of the greatest words ever uttered to me because it has been that driving force in everything that I do. I’ll show you,” Smith said.
And what a show he put on, impacting the lives of individuals who needed help the most. He was there to serve, making a point to know the names of each student and the names of their pets.
“He has changed lives,” KIBSD Superintendent Larry LeDoux said. “He will retire knowing that he is one of those immortals that kids will tell other kids about as somebody who made a big difference in their lives.”
Smith isn’t retiring because he wants to. He feels he has more to offer during this challenging time in the education field. Instead, he is retiring because of a doctor’s order. In October, Smith had a heart attack that required him to be medevaced to Anchorage. In the following months, he has had follow-up appointments in the Lower 48.
“That just kind of came out of left field and opened my eyes,” Smith said. “When enough doctors tell you to drop the stress in life, you start evaluating what is really important. As much as I think education is important, I’ve also always said family and people’s health come first and foremost. I’m following that advice.”
Smith will remain on the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly. His seat ends in 2023. Surprisingly, according to Smith, being on the assembly is less stressful than being an assistant superintendent, a position he has held the past year
“The stress of education, for me, is I feel that we have a group of students for a limited amount of time. The work we do can help change lives on a daily basis,” Smith said. “The stress comes when you go, ‘that was a missed opportunity.’”
Throughout his 21 years as a special education teacher, Smith worked with students across the archipelago, with stops at North Star Elementary and the middle and high schools. Smith has been an administrator the past five years — four as the Director of Special Services.
Smith desired to work with a population of students that he felt was underserved.
“I’ve seen Geoff with tears in his eyes seeing one of his little ones as a grown-up adult being successful in life that other people had given up on,” LeDoux said.
Kim Saunders, the district’s Director of Special Services, cut her teeth in special education by watching and learning from Smith.
“The work Geoff did was almost like watching magic. … He just levels up everything that he does,” Saunders said. “He gives it all of his energy and attention, but his passion and intensity always goes back to kids.”
Smith thanked everyone he worked with at the district and pinpointed former Director of Special Services Jack Walsh and former superintendent Betty Walters for taking a chance on him.
“They interviewed me in a room at the Captain Cook (in Anchorage) 26 years ago as I traveled up here with every penny that I owned from Northern Arizona trying to get a job in Kodiak,” he said.
For a kid who grew up in Oregon and lived in the desert, why Alaska?
“I just always had a draw to the state. I just always had a desire to go somewhere where there wasn’t a crowd of people,” Smith said, who also fishes in Bristol Bay during the summer. “It has become a wonderful home.”
While his colleagues are hoping Smith’s retirement will not last for long, he has accepted that his career in education is over. He will always advocate for public education and students but is ready for where life will take him next.
“I have a road trip planned in August from Arizona to Wisconsin and plan to watch numerous minor league (baseball) games along the way,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.