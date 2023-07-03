Bristol Bay

Fishermen patrol the waters of Bristol Bay in 2007.

 Courtesy of Emma Forsberg

An area near Bristol Bay known as the Red King Crab Savings Area is being re-evaluated by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council to see if fishing for other species should be prohibited.

Trawling gear, cod pot gear and hook-and-line gear could be banned. If fishing isn’t restricted in the entire Savings Area, the council is also considering closing certain areas within it to pot gear.

