An area near Bristol Bay known as the Red King Crab Savings Area is being re-evaluated by the North Pacific Fishery Management Council to see if fishing for other species should be prohibited.
Trawling gear, cod pot gear and hook-and-line gear could be banned. If fishing isn’t restricted in the entire Savings Area, the council is also considering closing certain areas within it to pot gear.
The area, which encompasses 4,000 square miles west of Bristol Bay in the East Bering Sea, was designated in 1996. Bottom trawling is already banned there, though trawling at midwater depths, longline fishing and fishing with pots is allowed.
Last September, Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers sent a letter to NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service requesting consideration of an emergency rule that would have closed the Bristol Bay Red King Crab Savings Area and Red King Crab Savings Subarea to all commercial fishing between January and June of this year.
The petition cited the crash in the state’s red king crab population and the cancellation of the 2022-2023 season.
The crab harvesters’ group argued fisheries in the area are damaging crabs and their habitat. The group claimed the current harvests allow fishing gear to touch the seafloor and harm crabs when they are vulnerable in their molting and reproductive phases.
Ultimately, NOAA rejected that petition, saying it did not meet the criteria for bypassing the normal regulatory process that would have had it run through the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council advisory body.
At the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council’s June meetings, the council looked at a pair of options for the savings area. One of those could ban all trawl gear and limit or ban Pacific cod pot gear and hook-and-line gear. The other could close the southeast portion of Bristol Bay to Pacific cod pot gear.
The closures would be triggered if the state closed the red king crab fishery in the prior year or if a population survey showed a biomass lower than 50,000 metric tons, according to the Alaska Journal.
Neither of the proposals received a positive response during the public comment period of the meeting. Members of the public spoke up on the negative impacts the proposals would have on fishermen.
For its October meetings, the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council asked staff to revise the options presented to account for harvest levels in the proposed closure areas and provide more information about why the proposed trigger levels were chosen.
Council members also asked for more information about the population levels of various commercial species in the proposed closure areas and about the crab bycatch totals of different gear types.
