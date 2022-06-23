If it felt hot on Tuesday, that’s because it was.
According to the National Weather Service, Kodiak ushered in summer by setting an all-time high for June 21 with a recorded temperature of 75 degrees, breaking the old record of 73 degrees, set in 2007.
With sunshine in the forecast for the remainder of the week, more records might tumble in the coming days.
“It’s going to be close,” said Michael Kutz, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Anchorage. “There are several days coming up that we will be either tying or breaking another record.”
June has been a record-breaking weather month for Kodiak. All-time high-temperature marks were set June 2 (76 degrees), June 4 (77) and June 12 (68). And don’t forget May 28, when Kodiak hit 74 to set a record.
According to the National Weather Service, the average high temperature for June is 52 degrees. However, the average this June has been 58 degrees. Last year it was 54.
“It goes in a pattern,” Kutz said. “In the short-term, it looks like a big deal, but when you look at the long-term climatology, it has happened a few times before where it has gotten warm.”
What is causing the heat wave?
“Predominantly, we have an area of high pressure, and it is camping out over the gulf (of Alaska) and keeping southernly airflow over the island of Kodiak and actually all over the whole south central area.”
For those traveling to Anchorage, it’s also hot there. It reached 75 degrees in Anchorage on Tuesday, only a degree shy of tying a record for June 21. According to the National Weather Service, it is supposed to remain in the 70s throughout the week in Anchorage, while Kodiak will dip into the mid-60s.
And if you think that is hot, be glad you’re not in Fairbanks. It’s forecast to reach 82 degrees there on Sunday.
